MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence on Julia-Ruth holiday fling

Joe took a swipe at the MAFS UK cast when he broke his silence on his fling with Julia-Ruth.

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's UK Joe has finally addressed what happened between with Julia-Ruth.

After leaving the experiment in unusual circumstances, Married at First Sight UK's Joe seemed to separate himself from the show as, unlike the rest of the cast, he posted little to no content on his socials about it.

However, he was brought back to the forefront of viewers minds when it was revealed that he and Julia-Ruth (who had also left the experiment) had a whirlwind romance.

Reuniting with the other wives - and Keye - during a girls' day, Julia-Ruth was forced to reveal that she had been on holiday and slept with Joe when his ex-wife, Maeve, confronted her.

After the revelation, Julia-Ruth apologised for the hurt her actions had caused Maeve but described herself as "just a woman who was trying to find love and connection". Whereas, Joe had kept quiet - until now.

MAFS UK's Sarah was astonished when Julia-Ruth's trip with Joe was revealed.

Taking to Instagram, Joe took a swipe as some of the cast for 'acting up to the cameras' and said that he was "genuinely sorry" for upsetting people with his actions.

His full post read: "MAFS sign out 📝 I went into the experience with genuine intentions, but soon realised the true nature of the ‘experiment’. It’s a reality show, created to entertain the viewers and divide opinion.

"I removed myself from the ‘experiment’ and I know that I stayed true to myself. I was never disloyal. I didn’t stay for air time. I didn’t act up to the camera, which can’t be said for some people."

He continued: "Although as a single man I reserve the right to do as I please, I understand that some people may see my actions as insensitive. My intention was never to hurt anyone, and if I did trigger or upset anybody through my actions, I’m genuinely sorry."

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing and I am only human. I have made mistakes and maybe should have navigated some things differently, but ultimately I know that I didn’t act with any malice," Joe said.

He signed out with: "The fact is, no one knows the truth of what actually happens in MAFS. I have learnt that some people will lie, deceive and tread on others to get where they want to be.. But that s--- ain’t for me. Over and out ✌🏼"

After the girls' day aired, Julia-Ruth revealed that Joe had 'ghosted' her after their trip to Lanzarote. She said: "Things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted.

"I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since. It hurt, but I don’t regret the experience itself or getting to know Joe. What I do regret is that our actions caused hurt to others ( Maeve in particular ) and for that, I’m truly sorry."

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth shares pics from trip with Joe.

Joe married Maeve at first sight and while things seemed to be going well for them, soon after he said he was in love with her, Joe left the experiment because his grandad had passed away. Without having a face-to-face conversation he decided to leave the experiment, ultimately leaving Maeve heartbroken.

After it was shown that he had left Maeve without a proper explanation, he said: "I truly am sorry for being confused in my feelings at this point and for upsetting people, I take full accountability. But family was and always will be my number one priority and I have no shame in that."

