MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence on Julia-Ruth holiday fling

12 November 2025, 11:33

Joe took a swipe at the MAFS UK cast when he broke his silence on his fling with Julia-Ruth
Joe took a swipe at the MAFS UK cast when he broke his silence on his fling with Julia-Ruth. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's UK Joe has finally addressed what happened between with Julia-Ruth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After leaving the experiment in unusual circumstances, Married at First Sight UK's Joe seemed to separate himself from the show as, unlike the rest of the cast, he posted little to no content on his socials about it.

However, he was brought back to the forefront of viewers minds when it was revealed that he and Julia-Ruth (who had also left the experiment) had a whirlwind romance.

Reuniting with the other wives - and Keye - during a girls' day, Julia-Ruth was forced to reveal that she had been on holiday and slept with Joe when his ex-wife, Maeve, confronted her.

After the revelation, Julia-Ruth apologised for the hurt her actions had caused Maeve but described herself as "just a woman who was trying to find love and connection". Whereas, Joe had kept quiet - until now.

MAFS UK's Sarah was astonished when Julia-Ruth's trip with Joe was revealed
MAFS UK's Sarah was astonished when Julia-Ruth's trip with Joe was revealed. Picture: E4

Taking to Instagram, Joe took a swipe as some of the cast for 'acting up to the cameras' and said that he was "genuinely sorry" for upsetting people with his actions.

His full post read: "MAFS sign out 📝 I went into the experience with genuine intentions, but soon realised the true nature of the ‘experiment’. It’s a reality show, created to entertain the viewers and divide opinion.

"I removed myself from the ‘experiment’ and I know that I stayed true to myself. I was never disloyal. I didn’t stay for air time. I didn’t act up to the camera, which can’t be said for some people."

He continued: "Although as a single man I reserve the right to do as I please, I understand that some people may see my actions as insensitive. My intention was never to hurt anyone, and if I did trigger or upset anybody through my actions, I’m genuinely sorry."

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing and I am only human. I have made mistakes and maybe should have navigated some things differently, but ultimately I know that I didn’t act with any malice," Joe said.

He signed out with: "The fact is, no one knows the truth of what actually happens in MAFS. I have learnt that some people will lie, deceive and tread on others to get where they want to be.. But that s--- ain’t for me. Over and out ✌🏼"

After the girls' day aired, Julia-Ruth revealed that Joe had 'ghosted' her after their trip to Lanzarote. She said: "Things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted.

"I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since. It hurt, but I don’t regret the experience itself or getting to know Joe. What I do regret is that our actions caused hurt to others ( Maeve in particular ) and for that, I’m truly sorry."

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth shares pics from trip with Joe
MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth shares pics from trip with Joe. Picture: Instagram

Joe married Maeve at first sight and while things seemed to be going well for them, soon after he said he was in love with her, Joe left the experiment because his grandad had passed away. Without having a face-to-face conversation he decided to leave the experiment, ultimately leaving Maeve heartbroken.

After it was shown that he had left Maeve without a proper explanation, he said: "I truly am sorry for being confused in my feelings at this point and for upsetting people, I take full accountability. But family was and always will be my number one priority and I have no shame in that."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Leigh and Leah, and Keye and Davide pictured on their wedding day.

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

MAFS 2025 is bringing us a two part reunion

MAFS UK 2025 reunion details confirmed

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

Hot On Capital

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast, trailer and plot revealed

Whilst Kylie and Timotheé have reportedly been seeing each other since April, 2023

Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet split?

Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news
Wicked: For Good director explains why he's changed Act 2 song to include Glinda

Wicked: For Good director explains why he's changed Act 2 song to include Glinda

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and past contestant Helen Flanagan pictured looking scared.

I'm A Celebrity bosses introduce major rule change for 2025

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth holding her phone with text messages from Steven and Steven pictured on boy's day.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals controversial date with Steven never actually happened

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line up revealed as stars head into jungle

Nelly at the girls' day and Julia-Ruth looking shocked.

MAFS UK’s Nelly takes swipe at Julia-Ruth after she called her "insecure"

MAFS UK's Maeve has spoken out against the hate Julia-Ruth has received

MAFS UK's Maeve defends Julia-Ruth against hate despite wild Joe revelation

Cam is Tasha's first boyfriend since she split from Andrew

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Cam Whitnall make first public appearance together

Love Island

Has Kim Kardashian graduated from law school?

Is Kim Kardashian a lawyer? Her law school and graduation explained

MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms in their wedding dresses and suits

When does MAFS UK 2025 finish? Final Vows and end date details revealed

The MAFS UK 2025 cast will be making their final vows

MAFS UK 2025 gets a huge TV schedule shake up for last week

Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read the Save Me trilogy translation
MAFS UK's Maeve, Joe and Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth "ghosted" by Joe after spontaneous trip together

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton smiling together and Lewis pictured posing.

Who was Caroline Flack's boyfriend and where is he now?

More TV & Entertainment News

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren have been making sly digs at one another on social media

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison's recent break up takes a messy turn

Love Island

Amy Hart outside the Love Island villa and pictured with her husband with a baby sonogram.

Love Island's Amy Hart pregnant with second child after two heartbreaking miscarriages

Love Island

Caroline hosting in 2018 and with Olly Murs hosting Xtra Factor.

Inside Caroline Flack's career: Every TV show she did before Love Island

Love Island

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Chrishell officially leaves Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Emma was paired with Caspar by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is MAFS UK's Emma Barnes? Age, job, Instagram and life after the experiment

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Why MAFS UK 2024's Kieran and Kristina split

Kieran stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK 2024? Age, job, where he's from & new girlfriend

Kristina stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK 2024? Age, job, Instagram, where she’s from & who she married

MAFS UK's Rebecca shares unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

MAFS UK's Rebecca reveals surprising unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca

MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca

Julia-Ruth pictured drinking and Nelly looking angry.

MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth dramatic return confirmed with an explosive reunion