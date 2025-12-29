MAFS UK's Rebecca opens up about how she met girlfriend Lily Woodham

MAFS UK's Rebecca has shared how she met girlfriend Lily Woodham. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK 2025's Rebecca has opened up about how she met her now-girlfriend footballer Lily Woodham.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lots of MAFS UK fans are invested in Rebecca's new romance, as she went from searching for an 'Alpha Male' at the altar to entering into her first-ever same-sex relationship.

After revealing that Bailey, who she married on Married at First Sight, had "fumbled" her, Rebecca went on to reveal that she's now dating footballer Lily Woodham. This comes after her show bestie Leah, started dating footballer Maz Pacheco.

Since hard-launching their relationship, Rebecca has shared lots of loved-up moments with Lily. And now for the first time she's addressed how they met.

MAFS UK's Rebecca and footballer Lily Woodham in Wales. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to her followers via Instagram, Rebecca revealed: "Lily and I met through friends. Um, I actually saw Lily play a game of football but I never knew who she was.

"So I have actually seen her play football before I even knew she existed. But, um, yeah we met through friends."

Lily is a Welsh footballer who plays for Women's Super League club Liverpool and the Wales national team.

She confirmed that this is her first time being in a same-sex relationship and explained what initially attracted her to Lily, saying: "Her energy. Her confidence. Her smile. Her smell."

On social media the pair don't shy away from showing just how in love they are, which hasn't gone unnoticed by her ex-husband Bailey.

MAFS UK's Rebecca and her girlfriend Lily on Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

When Bailey first addressed Rebecca's new relationship, he said it was a "total shock" to him. The MAFS star went on to say that Rebecca never showed an interest in women during their time together. However, her flirty behaviour with co-star Leah did lead to a heated argument.

He said: "Obviously, I raised a few concerns around Leah’s flirting during the show and I was always kind of reassured that it didn’t really matter because Bec doesn’t fancy women, so yeah, [her new relationship] was definitely news to me."

However, Leah and Rebecca have always denied anything more than friendship, despite Leah admitting that she was attracted to Rebecca. And by the looks of it, they remain good friends while currently dating other women.

Rebecca and Bailey on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Bailey also addressed her new relationship in a TikTok captioned: "When you realise that no man could have been Alpha enough!"

This refers to doubts Rebecca had on their wedding day that Bailey wasn't 'Alpha' enough for her. Since revealing her new relationship, Rebecca has also addressed her saying she wanted an 'Alpha Male' on her wedding day.

Over a TikTok with the lyrics, 'come on superman, say your stupid line', Rebecca wrote 'Alpha Male' and added in the caption: "Crazy how things can change."

When Rebecca hard-launched Lily, she joked on Instagram: "Here’s my ‘new love’. My 5ft 4” alpha."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.