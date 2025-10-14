MAFS 2024 star Hannah fumes at E4 after Leisha's explosive first dinner party

Hannah has defenced online after Leisha's first dinner party. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

"E4 did you really learn absolutely nothing from my series?!?"

Married At First Sight UK star Hannah Norburn is furious at E4 after 2025 bride Leisha faced intense scrutiny from the group during her first dinner party.

As an 'intruder' bride, Hannah had a tough time on MAFS last year. She struggled to connect with many of the other girls, who accused her of having "zero girl code" and being "thirsty". As a result, she often found herself isolated from the group - an experience she's opened up about since the show.

In last night's episode (Monday 13th October), new couples Leisha and Reiss, April and Leo, and Abi and John attended their first dinner party. During the evening, new husband Reiss opened up to the boys about Leisha's drunken incident on the plane home (she was sick on herself and spent an hour chatting to a man in his 20s).

When the honesty box arrived, the group were asked whether they were 'Team Reiss' or 'Team Leisha' in relation to the drunken incident. The likes of Leigh, Julia-Ruth, and Leo voiced their disappointment with Leisha, whilst April and Ashley stuck up for her.

This was an uncomfortable viewing for not only MAFS fans, but 2024 bride Hannah who has since spoken out against E4.

MAFS UK - Who is Team Reiss or team Leisha?

In a clip posted by E4, they showed the moment the group were asked whether they were 'Team Reiss' or 'Team Leisha'. Hannah jumped to the defence of Leisha in the comments, and accused E4 of inviting the group to judge a "vulnerable outsider".

She wrote: "E4 did you really learn absolutely nothing from my series?!? Well done you for actively encouraging a room full of people to judge, embarrass & gang up on one woman when she already felt like a vulnerable outsider!!!! 😡😡."

Many MAFS fans replied to Hannah's comment, sharing the same sentiment - including 2024 bride Charlie Curtis, who was the first to quit the show last year. She penned: "@hannahkate_norburn ahhhh GIRL I thought the exact same thing 😮😢."

Hannah showed her support on April's recent Instagram post, after she stood up for Leisha. She wrote: "Gorgeous girly & we love to see a girl’s girl sticking up for her friend when she’s vulnerable - says a lot about you!! ❤️."

Hannah also posted an Instagram story to share her thoughts on the dinner party, which Leisha reposted. She wrote: "Did MAFS learn absolutely nothing from my series?!!!!

Leisha and Reiss clashed at their first dinner party. Picture: E4

"That was so unbelievably cruel & actually horrible to watch I'm so disappointed in E4 for that!! @leishalightbody I'm sorry this happened to you and there's no way I would have sat there and happily let a whole room judge you."

Her statement continued: "Leisha is brand new to this group. She will already be so nervous & feel like an outsider. Then the producers have actively encouraged an entire room full of people who she has JUST met to judge a story she's already apologised forand then shout out which side they're on!!! 😡😡

"Ultimately leading to one woman sitting there in a room full of strangers feeling ganged up on. From someone who knows EXACTLY what that feels like my heart is breaking watching this. It's so unbelievably wrong!!! @aprilholmes well done you for sticking up for her!"

Hannah shared an instagram story in support of Leisha. Picture: Instagram

From wives Polly, Holly and Sionainn accusing Hannah of attempting to steal their husbands to an eventful girls' night, Hannah’s time on the show was far from easy. Since her appearance on the show last year, she has been honest about the emotional toll it took on her.

When asked how she found her TV experience by a fan, Hannah admitted: "I’ve genuinely never felt more isolated & lonely. It was so tough. Every day was so hard and I’m surprised I lasted as long as I did to be fair, I wanted to keep trying until I literally had nothing left because that’s what I’m like as a person."

Hannah has posted about her experience on MAFS on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Leisha has yet to comment on the drunken plane incident, but she's posted an Instagram story confirming that fans should expect a full response soon.

