MAFS UK's Grace slams show for ‘irresponsible edits’ after uncomfortable commitment ceremony

MAFS UK's Grace has taken to social media after uncomfortable commitment ceremony . Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

"When Ashley put me on the bench, he was intoxicated and I was sober."

Married At First Sight UK bride Grace has taken to social media to slam the show for their ‘irresponsible edits’, after last night's (Sunday, 5th October) commitment ceremony.

In an awkward commitment ceremony, Grace and Ashley opened up about the intimacy issues they've faced. Grace revealed earlier in the week that they had gone on a date night which started off lovely but left her feeling anxious. She believed she would have to be intimate because they bought a contraceptive together on the way home.

Although they were not intimate in the end, Grace shared that she felt pressured to keep Ashley "sweet" by being affectionate. She described the experience as feeling "transactional", especially after he expressed his disappointment.

Since this scene has aired, Grace has taken to social media to slam the ‘irresponsible edits’ providing an insight into her comments and actions. She claims Ashley was "intoxicated" but she was "sober" during filming.

Grace claimed fans barely saw anything from the commitment ceremony. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Grace shed light on the commitment ceremony, she said: "These couch sittings are about an hour each to film. You barely see any of it. For example, when Ashley put me on the bench, he was intoxicated and I was sober.

"This impacted my desire to participate. There are irresponsible edits across this production. I trust the viewers will be alert and vigilant to this while watching."

In the same post, Grace shared her perspective on the contraception conversation that was aired. She wrote: "In case this needs saying, and I fear it does: buying contraceptive is a practicality. It is not a form of consent. ✨You can withdraw consent at any time✨

"You do not owe anyone sex. I especially do not owe it to a stranger I met on a reality TV show. I do not accept any alternative opinion."

Fellow contestant Keye commented on the post, he wrote: "I am so f-----g proud of you. I stand by you. And I support you. ❤️"

One fan commented in support, they penned: "I think the key to remember, as you've pointed out, is the show is heavily edited and pieced together to get views."

MAFS UK's Leigh takes to Instagram to defend herself

Since the show has aired, Grace isn't the only contestant who's called out production. Fellow bride Leigh, took to social media to defend herself and slam her "awful" honeymoon edit in a furious video.

Leigh and Leah's honeymoon was uncomfortable watch for viewers. They clashed during a romantic couples massage and it resulted in them both calling each other "hard work". Alongside, a "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah, MAFS fans were quick to criticise Leigh's actions and comments on the show so far.

In an Instagram story, Leigh said the "edit of that honeymoon was f-----g awful" and she was "still in a little bit of shock myself". She shared that she felt like she was "being done absolutely dirty here" and that their honeymoon was "not as bad as it looked".

