MAFS UK's Grace slams show for ‘irresponsible edits’ after uncomfortable commitment ceremony

6 October 2025, 17:29

Grace's MAFS UK promo image and pictured with Ashley at the commitment ceremony.
MAFS UK's Grace has taken to social media after uncomfortable commitment ceremony . Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

"When Ashley put me on the bench, he was intoxicated and I was sober."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK bride Grace has taken to social media to slam the show for their ‘irresponsible edits’, after last night's (Sunday, 5th October) commitment ceremony.

In an awkward commitment ceremony, Grace and Ashley opened up about the intimacy issues they've faced. Grace revealed earlier in the week that they had gone on a date night which started off lovely but left her feeling anxious. She believed she would have to be intimate because they bought a contraceptive together on the way home.

Although they were not intimate in the end, Grace shared that she felt pressured to keep Ashley "sweet" by being affectionate. She described the experience as feeling "transactional", especially after he expressed his disappointment.

Since this scene has aired, Grace has taken to social media to slam the ‘irresponsible edits’ providing an insight into her comments and actions. She claims Ashley was "intoxicated" but she was "sober" during filming.

Grace and Ashley pictured at the MAFS UK commitment ceremony.
Grace claimed fans barely saw anything from the commitment ceremony. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Grace shed light on the commitment ceremony, she said: "These couch sittings are about an hour each to film. You barely see any of it. For example, when Ashley put me on the bench, he was intoxicated and I was sober.

"This impacted my desire to participate. There are irresponsible edits across this production. I trust the viewers will be alert and vigilant to this while watching."

In the same post, Grace shared her perspective on the contraception conversation that was aired. She wrote: "In case this needs saying, and I fear it does: buying contraceptive is a practicality. It is not a form of consent. ✨You can withdraw consent at any time✨

"You do not owe anyone sex. I especially do not owe it to a stranger I met on a reality TV show. I do not accept any alternative opinion."

Fellow contestant Keye commented on the post, he wrote: "I am so f-----g proud of you. I stand by you. And I support you. ❤️"

One fan commented in support, they penned: "I think the key to remember, as you've pointed out, is the show is heavily edited and pieced together to get views."

MAFS UK's Leigh takes to Instagram to defend herself

Since the show has aired, Grace isn't the only contestant who's called out production. Fellow bride Leigh, took to social media to defend herself and slam her "awful" honeymoon edit in a furious video.

Leigh and Leah's honeymoon was uncomfortable watch for viewers. They clashed during a romantic couples massage and it resulted in them both calling each other "hard work". Alongside, a "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah, MAFS fans were quick to criticise Leigh's actions and comments on the show so far.

In an Instagram story, Leigh said the "edit of that honeymoon was f-----g awful" and she was "still in a little bit of shock myself". She shared that she felt like she was "being done absolutely dirty here" and that their honeymoon was "not as bad as it looked".

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

The mother of Married at First Sight UK's Steven's children has spoken out

MAFS groom Steven's kids' mum addresses 'secret girlfriend' scandal

MAFS UK's Steven has broken his silence after "aggressive" behaviour

MAFS UK's Steven "embarrassed" by his "aggressive" behaviour in new statement

Steven and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stacey

Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend? Cheating scandal explained

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party

MAFS UK's Steven breaks silence over explosive dinner party scene

Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Hot On Capital

Was Adeline Watkins real? The true story behind Ed Gein's girlfriend in Monster

Was Adeline Watkins real? The true story behind Ed Gein's girlfriend in Monster

Taylor Swift drops major Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video

Taylor Swift drops major Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift singing about in her 'Ruin The Friendship' lyrics? Fans think it could be about high school friend Jeff Lang

Who is Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship about? The heartbreaking lyrics explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta? The true meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Teddy Swims announce summer 2026

Teddy Swims UK & Ireland summer tour 2026 - All the info

Events

What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean?

What does 'Ah-matized' mean? Taylor Swift's sexual Wood lyrics explained

Taylor Swift The Life of of a Showgirl song meanings explained

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

Amber Davies has become a huge West End star since leaving Love Island

Amber Davies age, where she's from, boyfriend, dancing experience and more

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

How long is Taylor Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl movie?

How long is the Taylor Swift 'movie'? Everything shown in the Release Party of a Showgirl

Is Taylor Swift releasing a The Life of a Showgirl deluxe? Here's what she's said about bonus tracks

Is Taylor Swift releasing The Life of a Showgirl deluxe? Here's why there's no bonus tracks
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics include a reference to heartbreaking TTPD song 'The Prophecy'

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained

JoJo Siwa removed fan from concert for wearing a hoodie that offended her

JoJo Siwa removed fan from concert for wearing 'offensive' hoodie

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia lyrics are all about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics meaning and Travis Kelce references explained

Taylor Swift in her 'The Life of a Showgirl' promo artwork and her with fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's romantic 'Opalite' lyrics meaning and sweet Travis Kelce reference explained
Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter

More TV & Entertainment News

The Kardashians are back for season 7 of their family reality TV show

The Kardashians season 7 release date, trailer, cast and spoilers revealed

Meg and Dejon together with a baby and outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Love Island

Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Love Island's Dejon has been accused of cheating on Meg

Love Island's Dejon forced to respond to Meg cheating allegations

Love Island

One Direction stars are reuniting for an exciting Netflix TV documentary

One Direction favourites will reunite for multi-million pound Netflix deal

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

MAFS UK's Dean has responded to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

MAFS UK's Dean responds to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts?