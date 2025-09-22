Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Grace nearly left the experiment on day one.

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Grace and Ashley met on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together now or have they split? Here's what we know about the MAFS couple.

Singles Grace and Ashley both turned to Married at First Sight UK in the hopes of finding their forever person. Matched by the experts, they should be the perfect fit... right?

While the initial attraction was there for Ashley, sadly Grace didn't feel the same way. So overwhelmed by her decision to go the show, Grace panicked and considered leaving before their wedding pictures.

Grace managed to be grounded by the producers and returned to Ashley. They made it through their wedding reception, but can they make it through the experiment?

Here's what we know about the future of Grace and Ashley's relationship.

Ashley waiting at the end of the aisle for Grace. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Since the show is still airing we don't know if outside of what's been shown whether they're still together. As Monday night's preview shows, the pair do make it to their honeymoon but that is not without it's challenges.

We'll update this when we know what's happened between Grace and Ashley. For now, we can report that the pair do not follow each other on Instagram, which may be a tell tale sign that things didn't work out. But this is just speculative for now!

Grace threatened to walk out of her wedding to Ashley on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Before entering the experiment, Grace said she wanted a man who was tall, dark and handsome and a guy who would match her wicked humour.

Ashley came on the show in the hopes of finding a wife with blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth. So off the bat, they didn't get the hair colours they were looking for, but is that enough to end their marriage?

