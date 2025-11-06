MAFS UK's Grace fumes at production for 'sanitising' her story of 'abuse'

MAFS UK's Grace has called out the production company for 'sanitising' her story. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Grace has slammed CPL Productions Ltd claiming they misrepresented her relationship with Ashley.

Married at First Sight UK's Grace has faced a whole lot of backlash from fans for the way she's navigated her relationship with Ashley, but it looks like the tides are turning - and she's suggested things are a whole lot worse than viewers have seen.

After nearly seven weeks of working at their marriage, Grace and Ashley both decided to not attend the final commitment ceremony after a row over a controversial "compliment" proved unsolveable.

The experts invited Grace and Ashley to speak to them separately to go over anything that they felt was unresolved from their time in the experiment. During these conversations it was revealed that Ashley had crossed some major boundaries.

Grace revealed that, in their apartment, when she'd lock the bathroom door to go to the toilet and/or take a shower, Ashley would want her to unlock the door and at one point went as far as to pick the lock open with his nail. Ashley separately admitted to doing this.

It was also said that he once told Grace: "I don't know why you lock the door I'm an engineer."

MAFS UK's Grace speaking to the experts. Picture: Channel 4

While viewers saw the experts challenge Ashley over this and call him out for crossing boundaries, Grace has claimed much worse was revealed during those conversations.

Taking to her Instagram, she slammed the production company behind MAFS UK for 'sanitising' her story. She furiously wrote: "@cplproductions - this isn’t good enough.

"You brought me out of my safe place, three weeks after leaving the experiment, so I could ‘tell my story’. Then you sanitised it. How could you?"

Grace added: "You have to raise your daughters in the same society that protects men at all costs. May they never come close to what you put me through."

She later added: "Believe me when I say Ashley is somewhere in the depths of Wales RELIEVED this is all that was aired."

The midwife then went on to share a post from a viewer that showed that 'joking' is under the definition of emotional abuse. In front of the definition, the fan had written: "Just in case anyone needs clarification. [Grace] never doubt yourself 🫶 ❤️"

The inability to agree on what was appropriate humour was something that Grace and Ashley often struggled over.

We have reached out to Channel 4 and Ashley for comment.

Some fans are annoyed at the MAFS UK experts for 'siding' with Grace. Picture: Channel 4

MAFS UK 2024 star Emma has come out in support of Grace, writing in The Mirror that after the recent revelations she is now firmly "team Grace".

And on Reddit, after weeks of anti-Grace rhetoric, one viewer penned: "The door lock thing is so bad. Even if they’ve been married for 50 years, if she locks the bathroom door, you have zero right to open it.

"That alone is relationship ending stuff for me. It feels like a power play which is abuse. How he didn’t see that was wrong when he did it, is beyond me."

