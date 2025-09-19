MAFS UK first look sees groom Davide share emotional coming out story

MAFS UK groom Davide shares emotional coming out story in first look. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK groom Davide opened up to the brides during their 'hen do'.

For the first time, E4 has released the first 12 minutes of Married at First Sight UK episode one for season 10. On Sunday 21st September, the season will start and a we'll meet a whole new bunch of couples putting their faith in the experts to find a match that goes the distance.

But for those of us who are too excited and can't wait, we've been treated to a sneak peak at the first few scenes of the show this year. The first look shows the men and women split into two groups to meet for the first time on their stag and hen dos. Of course the same sex couples are also split up for this.

Davide, who looks set to be matched with Keye, joined the girls for their pre-wedding party. Talking candidly to his co-stars he revealed that he has been through some hard times.

Davide is on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

When Leigh arrived at the hen do, she was quick to reveal that she is gay and was going to marry a woman. Delighted to have some one to relate too, Davide jumped out of his seat to give her a hug, cheering: "I'm not alone."

After Leigh revealed that she had a very uneventful coming out story, Davide shared: "My story could not be any different. [My] dad kicked me out.

"He just didn't understand it, he didn't get it."

Davide and Keye on MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

Davide did add that he's been able to rebuild his relationship with his dad. Talking about his dad is supporting his MAFS journey, he said: "Dad already says like, 'You got this, any thing will be better than the last one'."

The 34-year-old groom went on to share how his last relationship broke down after being engaged.

Here's the first look at MAFS UK 2025:

