MAFS UK's Divarni defends shock decision to stay in experiment amid Julia-Ruth drama

MAFS UK's Divarni made shock decision to stay in experiment with Julia-Ruth. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Divarni addressed his controversial decision to stay in the experiment with Julia-Ruth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK's Divarni shocked and upset fans on Wednesday night (episode 22), when it was revealed that, despite the unfolding drama between him and Julia-Ruth, he chose to stay in the experiment with her.

The rest of the cast were practically begging Divarni to leave Julia-Ruth after it was revealed she had been saying how she didn't fancy him or see a future with him. It was even said her motivation to stay in the experiment was to make it to Partner Swap week and live with another husband.

During the fourth commitment ceremony, Leigh addressed Julia-Ruth and said she'd never heard some "lie so much" in her life. In the same vein, Rebecca asked Divarni: "Is that anything Julia-Ruth will do that you won't forgive?"

After a grilling from the cast, and the experts, Divarni said he came into the experiment for a relationship that was "100% authentic, 100% truthful, 100% honest". However, he still chose 'stay', shocking the experts and fellow couples.

The MAFS cast were gobsmacked by Divarni's decision to stay. Picture: E4

On Reddit, one viewer reacted to his decision saying: "There is no saving this man from himself."

Over on X, another viewer said: "Divarni now deserves what he gets. No sympathy #MAFSUK"

Divarni is aware of the reaction and has spoken out. The reality TV star took to Instagram to say: "I decided to stay, even though I completely misread Julia-Ruth’s intentions.

"That realization hurt but it also revealed how deeply I care, and how far I’m willing to go in search of clarity. Forgiving doesn’t mean forgetting or excusing; it means freeing myself from the weight of resentment."

He ended by saying: "Staying was never about justifying anyone’s actions it was about standing in my truth, understanding my boundaries."

Divarni's fellow cast have shown him support, Leigh wrote on his post: "Proud of the person you are, that above all you stayed true to yourself. You showed resilience and patience when you could’ve done the opposite, hold your head up my boy👏🏼🖤"

Reiss simply commented: "👏❤️" And MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light said: "We see you and stand with you in solidarity x"

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.