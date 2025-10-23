MAFS UK's Divarni defends shock decision to stay in experiment amid Julia-Ruth drama

23 October 2025, 13:04

MAFS UK's Divarni made shock decision to stay in experiment with Julia-Ruth
MAFS UK's Divarni made shock decision to stay in experiment with Julia-Ruth. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Divarni addressed his controversial decision to stay in the experiment with Julia-Ruth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK's Divarni shocked and upset fans on Wednesday night (episode 22), when it was revealed that, despite the unfolding drama between him and Julia-Ruth, he chose to stay in the experiment with her.

The rest of the cast were practically begging Divarni to leave Julia-Ruth after it was revealed she had been saying how she didn't fancy him or see a future with him. It was even said her motivation to stay in the experiment was to make it to Partner Swap week and live with another husband.

During the fourth commitment ceremony, Leigh addressed Julia-Ruth and said she'd never heard some "lie so much" in her life. In the same vein, Rebecca asked Divarni: "Is that anything Julia-Ruth will do that you won't forgive?"

After a grilling from the cast, and the experts, Divarni said he came into the experiment for a relationship that was "100% authentic, 100% truthful, 100% honest". However, he still chose 'stay', shocking the experts and fellow couples.

Keye and Davide gobsmacked by Divarni's decision to stay
The MAFS cast were gobsmacked by Divarni's decision to stay. Picture: E4

On Reddit, one viewer reacted to his decision saying: "There is no saving this man from himself."

Over on X, another viewer said: "Divarni now deserves what he gets. No sympathy #MAFSUK"

Divarni is aware of the reaction and has spoken out. The reality TV star took to Instagram to say: "I decided to stay, even though I completely misread Julia-Ruth’s intentions.

"That realization hurt but it also revealed how deeply I care, and how far I’m willing to go in search of clarity. Forgiving doesn’t mean forgetting or excusing; it means freeing myself from the weight of resentment."

He ended by saying: "Staying was never about justifying anyone’s actions it was about standing in my truth, understanding my boundaries."

Divarni's fellow cast have shown him support, Leigh wrote on his post: "Proud of the person you are, that above all you stayed true to yourself. You showed resilience and patience when you could’ve done the opposite, hold your head up my boy👏🏼🖤"

Reiss simply commented: "👏❤️" And MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light said: "We see you and stand with you in solidarity x"

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK's Nelly has revealed when she found out Julia-Ruth wanted to husband swap

MAFS UK's Nelly explains how she found out Julia-Ruth wanted to husband swap

MAFS UK's Steven finally addresses Julia-Ruth affair rumours

MAFS UK's Steven finally speaks out amid Julia-Ruth affair rumours

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

MAFS UK's Maeve was left distraught by Joe leaving

MAFS UK's Joe responds to criticism for leaving Maeve after grandad's death

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her "freak out" during intense dinner party

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth speaks out after backlash over dinner party "freak out"

Hot On Capital

Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Stranger Things 5 will be released in cinemas

Stranger Things 5 finale tickets, theatres, prices and where to watch

Gen V season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about The Boys spin-off

Gen V season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about The Boys spin-off
Will Sullivan be in Boots season 2? Max Parker explains shock cliffhanger ending

Will Sullivan be in Boots season 2? Max Parker explains shock cliffhanger ending

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

YUNGBLUD reveals his chaotic celeb night out and dream role as The Joker

YUNGBLUD reveals his chaotic dream celeb night out and dream role as The Joker

What is Italian Brainrot and who are the characters?

What is Italian Brainrot? Ballerina Cappuccina, Tralalero Tralala and the TikTok trend explained

Internet

What does Group 7 mean on TikTok and how did it start?

What is Group 7 on TikTok? The viral trend explained

'Wicked: For Good' drops huge Fiyero and Boq spoilers in new posters

'Wicked' drops huge 'Wicked: For Good' spoilers in new character posters

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott have been inseparable since they began dating in 2021

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still together? A full relationship timeline

Conan Gray is heading on tour in the UK

Conan Gray Wishbone Tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets

Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical

Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical

MAFS UK's Joe left the experiment for a second time

Has MAFS UK's Joe quit the show?

The Married at First Sight UK dinner parties are where all the drama plays out

Where are the MAFS UK dinner parties filmed? 2025 location revealed

Yungblud addressed his wild VMAs 2025 red carpet look

Yungblud on acting "completely irrationally" on the VMAs 2025 red carpet

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Rina Sawayama highlights cultural issues in Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance

Rina Sawayama highlights cultural issues in Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance

Married at First Sight groom Joe Wood has addressed him leaving the show during episode 18.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after shocking show exit

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni have gotten into a row over intimacy

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals real reason for lying about intimacy with Divarni

More TV & Entertainment News

Princess Andre pictured on her show The Princess Diaries.

Princess Andre announces two more series of her reality show 'The Princess Diaries'

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her reason for choosing to 'marry' Steven during a game

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks silence on Steven relationship amid affair rumours

Wicked director reveals how 'For Good' duet has been drastically changed in the movie

Wicked director confirms 'For Good' has been significantly altered in the movie

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Julia-Ruth pictured at a dinner party and Steven at the spa day.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Steven spark affair rumours

MAFS UK expert Mel Schilling has become a TV favourite thanks to her frank and honest advice

Who is MAFS Expert Mel Schilling? Age, net worth, health battle and husband revealed

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth used a Divarni lookalike for the video

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth posts shocking re-enactment of Divarni intimacy row

Abi's MAFS promo image and pictured posing with medals at a bodybuilding competition.

MAFS UK's Abi's dramatic body transformation revealed in resurfaced competition photos

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

The Married At First Sight UK cast have moved into their apartments in London

Where are the MAFS UK apartments?