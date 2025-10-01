MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

They even said he was engaged just six months before...

1 October 2025, 17:25

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show
MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Divarni has been accused of being in a relationship while he was on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK groom Divarni is the latest groom on the show to fall victim to an ex partner coming out of the woodworks.

Steven was the first, with claims that he had "lied" and "disappeared" to go on the show. Now, Divarni, who was matched with Julia-Ruth, has been accused of going on the show while in a relationship.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni have had a rocky MAFS journey so far, with some heated arguments during their honeymoon. Things were made worse when Divarni denied their issues during the first dinner party due to pride. When Julia-Ruth found out she was left in tears saying: "I just want someone genuine."

The couple addressed the issues during the first commitment ceremony and chose to hit reset set on their relationship and start anew.

While this has all been going down on E4 Sunday-Thursday, a woman has posted multiple TikToks claiming to have been in a relationship with Divarni while he was on the show.

Divarni on MAFS UK season 10
Divarni on MAFS UK season 10. Picture: E4

In a since deleted video, the woman shared DMs and texts - which she claimed Divarni had sent to her - saying they were dating when he went on the show.

The same women has posted a video of her squinting and looking perplexed with the text: "My honest reaction seeing Divarni on MAFS UK six months after I found out he was engaged to a greek woman while me and him were planning to travel the world together."

She captioned the video: "This man is engaged every year I swear"

Woman claimed to have dated MAFS UK's Divarni
Woman claimed to have dated MAFS UK's Divarni. Picture: TikTok @gettingreal_

A MAFS spokesperson confirmed to The Tab that Divarni is aware of the claims but has said they are false. "Divarni was not engaged," they said.

"He never met the individual in person – although they were talking between November and December. He blocked the individual in early January. MAFS discussions started end of January."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained
Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

MAFS UK's Dean has responded to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

MAFS UK's Dean responds to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

Hot On Capital

Hayley Williams opens up about Paramore's future following Taylor York breakup rumours

Hayley Williams addresses Paramore's future following Taylor York breakup rumours

A surprising Love Island couple have split after whirlwind romance

Surprising Love Island couple split after whirlwind romance

Love Island

Selena Gomez made a sweet tribute to her new husband in her wedding dress

Selena Gomez reveals the cutest wedding dress detail dedicated to husband Benny Blanco

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts?

Lola Young announces break from performing amid health scare

Lola Young cancels upcoming performances and tour dates amid health scare

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

Kem Cetinay is playing padel for 24 hours for Make Some Noise

Find your nearest padel location!

Events

An argument between Keye and Steven was teased in episode 8

What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

The Married At First Sight UK cast have moved into their apartments in London

Where are the MAFS UK apartments?

What does October 1st mean on TikTok? The relationship trend explained

TikTok October 1st meaning: The viral trend explained

Internet

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

Married at First Sight UK bride Leigh has shared some surprising behind-the-scenes videos

MAFS UK's Leigh shares shocking videos from honeymoon with Leah

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran both gave speeches at Selena and Benny's wedding

Taylor Swift gave emotional speech at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven, age, Job, children and football career revealed

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

MAFS UK groom Steven Springett has responded to claims made by an ex-girlfriend

MAFS UK's Steven responds after ex-girlfriend says he "lied" and "disappeared" to go on the show
Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name

Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name

More TV & Entertainment News

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

MAFS UK's Rebecca Fen responded to online trolls

MAFS UK’s Rebecca addresses lip and cheek filler speculation

Ashley pictured walking into his stag and Dean on his MAFS wedding day.

MAFS UK's Dean and Ashley's 'secret friendship' revealed

MAFS UK's Sarah shares 'reality' of honeymoon with Dean

MAFS UK's Sarah shares 'reality' of honeymoon with Dean

Julia-Ruth MAFS promo image and picture on Are You The One dating show.

MAFS UK viewers just realised why they recognise Julia-Ruth

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms in their wedding dresses and suits

How long is MAFS UK 2025 on for? Final Vows and end date details revealed

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

What days is MAFS UK on TV? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK

Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Anita and Paul married on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

Paul MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a restaurant.

Meet MAFS UK groom Paul - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed