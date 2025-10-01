MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

They even said he was engaged just six months before...

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Divarni has been accused of being in a relationship while he was on the show.

MAFS UK groom Divarni is the latest groom on the show to fall victim to an ex partner coming out of the woodworks.

Steven was the first, with claims that he had "lied" and "disappeared" to go on the show. Now, Divarni, who was matched with Julia-Ruth, has been accused of going on the show while in a relationship.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni have had a rocky MAFS journey so far, with some heated arguments during their honeymoon. Things were made worse when Divarni denied their issues during the first dinner party due to pride. When Julia-Ruth found out she was left in tears saying: "I just want someone genuine."

The couple addressed the issues during the first commitment ceremony and chose to hit reset set on their relationship and start anew.

While this has all been going down on E4 Sunday-Thursday, a woman has posted multiple TikToks claiming to have been in a relationship with Divarni while he was on the show.

Divarni on MAFS UK season 10. Picture: E4

In a since deleted video, the woman shared DMs and texts - which she claimed Divarni had sent to her - saying they were dating when he went on the show.

The same women has posted a video of her squinting and looking perplexed with the text: "My honest reaction seeing Divarni on MAFS UK six months after I found out he was engaged to a greek woman while me and him were planning to travel the world together."

She captioned the video: "This man is engaged every year I swear"

Woman claimed to have dated MAFS UK's Divarni. Picture: TikTok @gettingreal_

A MAFS spokesperson confirmed to The Tab that Divarni is aware of the claims but has said they are false. "Divarni was not engaged," they said.

"He never met the individual in person – although they were talking between November and December. He blocked the individual in early January. MAFS discussions started end of January."

