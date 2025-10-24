MAFS UK groom breaks major show rule after his dating profile gets exposed

24 October 2025, 16:21

Davide and Keye pictured at a dinner party, and Divarni, Leigh, Bailey, and Leo pictured chatting together.
A MAFS husband has been spotted on a dating app. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

A massive Married At First Sight UK spoiler has been revealed by a groom.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Divarni has broken a major show rule after his relationship status with Julia-Ruth was exposed by a fan who recently spotted his Hinge profile.

Despite Divarni and Julia-Ruth having a fairytale wedding day, things took a turn for the worse on their honeymoon, as Julia-Ruth described her new husband as "a tornado of negativity".

Since then, the couple have struggled to get back to a good place - with an explosive dinner party and Julia-Ruth’s desire for a husband swap acting as major setbacks in their relationship. And now it seems Divarni has confirmed that the pair are no longer together, after he was recently spotted on Hinge - a move that breaks the show’s rules.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni pictured at the recent commitment ceremony.
The MAFS cast were shocked when the couple decided to remain in the experiment. Picture: E4

A MAFS fan posted a screenshot of Divarni's Hinge profile on TikTok, with “Things didn’t work out with Julia-Ruth then…” written across it.

While the whole profile isn't shown, one of Divarni's prompts appears to be "This year I really want to...travel more."

Fans were quick to comment and share their thoughts, one fan expressed their shock: “Jumping back on Hinge before the show has finished is diabolical.”

Another jokingly commented: "No way! And I was getting a hat for their vowel renewal 😩🤣."

One penned: “Surprised they are allowed to do this before all episodes are out."

Many fans even claimed they had previously matched with him on the app, while others suggested he was also active on the dating app Raya.

This news comes after fans were left shocked and upset after the recent commitment ceremony. When Divarni chose to stay despite Julia-Ruth telling the rest of the cast she didn't fancy him or see a future with him.

A screenshot of a TikTok show Divarni's Hinge profile.
A MAFS fan posted a screenshot Divarni's dating profile on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

In light of his Hinge profile being exposed, a representative for Divarni told Cosmopolitan UK: “Divarni had signed up to the dating site before he signed up to the show.

“He was not active on the site for the duration of filming. He came onto the show to find love. Viewers will see how his marriage to Julia Ruth plays out on screen."

Last year, MAFS bosses had to take action after Richelle revealed that she and Orson were no longer together and suggested scenes were edited out. So, we wonder if the same will happen for Divarni.

At the moment, the couple are still in the experiment in the episodes currently being aired. However, if Divarni's apparent Hinge is anything to go by, it appears the pair are no longer together.

