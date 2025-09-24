MAFS UK 2025 groom revealed to have worked on Bridgerton and Wicked

It turns out, the MAFS groom has appeared on some pretty big TV shows AND films...

24 September 2025, 18:10 | Updated: 24 September 2025, 19:41

MAFS UK promo image and Steven, Divanri, Dean and Joe at the stag do.
MAFS UK's groom Divarni Balogun is a Bridgerton actor. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

As well as being a musician, this MAFS UK groom starred on the Netflix hit show Queen Charlotte and worked on the Wicked movie.

Dearest gentle reader, it turns out, groom Divarni Balogun is actually swapping Bridgerton's regency England and the great land of Oz for Married At First Sight UK.

The MAFS groom is man of many talents. Not only does he write poetry and create music, he's an actor with some pretty serious TV show credits.

He's appeared on some major Netflix shows like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Half Bad and Riches. He's also had some involvement in Wicked: Part 1 (for now his role in the film is unclear). Now, he's undertaking his biggest role yet - marrying a complete stranger.

Before Divarni joined MAFS UK, he tasked the experts with matching him with someone equally as quirky and artistic as he is. They paired him with larger-than-life wife Julia-Ruth, who he felt an instant spark with.

Before we watch Divarni and Julia-Ruth's relationship unfold - here's everything you need to know about Divarni's acting career so far.

Divarni pictured on Netflix’s Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte.
Divarni appeared on Netflix’s Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte. Picture: Instagram

On Divarni's IMDb page, it provides a breakdown of his training and career so far. He is a professionally trained actor with experience working in film, television, and theatre as well as voice-over work.

Divaroni's most notable appearances so far have been on Netflix's Queen Charlotte, Half Bad and Prime Video's Riches. He was also involved in the blockbuster hit Wicked: Part 1. At the time of writing his role in the movie is unclear but he was likely a background actor like he was in Queen Charlotte.

On his Instagram, he shared behind-the-scenes content from filming Queen Charlotte. Under one post he said: "Might have to start wearing period clothes!…#queencharolette #noble."

Confirming that he worked on the Wicked movie, after attending the premier he shared a photo to his Instagram story and wrote: "A huge Thank you @tochi for setting up this long awaited premier as well as keeping the magic alive.

"Additionally thank you @jonmchu for creating the best depiction of wicked and allowing myself and the amazing people I have met on this film and being apart of such an amazing production.

"Such an unforgettable opportunity 'Everyone deserves to fly' @cynthiaerivo & @arianagrande what can I say... such an emotional and true inspiration."

Divarni shared a sentimental post about being involved in Wicked: Part 1
Divarni shared a sentimental post about being involved in Wicked: Part 1. Picture: Instagram

When Divarni's not living it up on a huge set, you can find him giving dating shows a try.

In 2021 he appeared on ITV's Dinner Date, where he and five other contestants had to cook their best meals in order to impress and win another date with TOWIE's Chloe Brockett.

At the end of the programme, Divarni wasn't given a second date, but here's to hoping his luck changes with his MAFS wife Julia-Ruth.

Divarni's Dinner Date meal pictured.
Divarni appeared on ITV's Dinner Date. Picture: ITV

When Divarni’s not being a devoted dad to his child or acting, you'll find him in the recording studio creating new music, going by the stage name Ashley.

He debuted his EP Transgressions in 2018, garnering attention from international media outlets in Toronto. Since then, he has headlined a show at Pop Brixton.

