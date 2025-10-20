Where are the MAFS UK dinner parties filmed? 2025 location revealed

20 October 2025, 21:00

The Married at First Sight UK dinner parties are where all the drama plays out
The Married at First Sight UK dinner parties are where all the drama plays out. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's where all of those juicy Married at First Sight UK dinner parties are filmed - and it's nowhere near the apartments!

Married at First Sight UK is well and truly underway with two couples having already called it quits (Sarah and Dean, and Anita and Paul). But for the rest of the cast the love and drama continues, especially during the infamous dinner parties.

The dinner parties are a chance for the likes of Davide and Keye, Leigh and Leah, and Ashley and Grace to check in with the other couples. They're also home to the 'Honesty Box' which makes for some juicy dinner party conversations.

Often, the dinner parties bring drama to our screens, as the couples swap stories and share gossip about one another which usually leads to huge blow outs - we're looking at you Steven...

But where are the dinner parties for MAFS UK filmed? Here are all the location details you need.

MAFS UK's Davide raising a glass during a dinner party
MAFS UK's Davide raising a glass during a dinner party. Picture: E4

Where are the dinner parties held on MAFS UK?

The Married at First Sight UK dinner parties are held at Trinity Buoy Wharf, an event space in Greenwich, not far from London's O2 arena.

The arena is visible as the cast are filmed driving to the building, chatting in their taxis about how nervous and excited they are for the night's impending drama. The former lighthouse is actually an incredibly popular wedding venue in London with a waiting list that's well over a year long.

While the dinner party location makes for a stunning set, it's actually the other side of London to the casts' apartments. The apartments are located in West London in Wembley. This means those taxi trips we get to see take around an hour and 20 minutes - plenty of time for the couples to work out their dinner party game plane.

Rebecca and Leah during a MAFS UK dinner party
Rebecca and Leah during a MAFS UK dinner party. Picture: E4

Trinity Bouy Wharf is also the same location used for the group therapy sessions.

Meanwhile, the wedding venues used were North Mymms Park in Hertfordshire and Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa in Bedfordshire.

The couples each had grand yet small-scale ceremonies, before jetting off on their honeymoons, where locations included the Maldives, Switzerland and Jamaica.

