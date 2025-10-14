MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey. Picture: E4 / Instagram

Married at First Sight groom Dean Vary has shared an insight into his current weight loss journey after filming with show wife Sarah Gillanders.

Married at First Sight UK fans have wanted nothing more than to put their hands through their TV screens and give groom Dean a big hug.

He describes himself as the "loveable fat kid", but his on screen wife Sarah saw him as a "Care Bear" who had given her the ick. On their honeymoon, she revealed to producers that she'd fancy Dean if he "lost some weight and got some tattoos".

During his wedding episode, Dean opened up about losing a huge amount of weight in the past. He said when he was slimmer he became "arrogant" and he didn't like that version of himself.

Dean went on to regain the weight and appeared on MAFS UK comfortable in his bigger body. But now he has shared that he is back on a "weight loss journey".

Picture of Dean when he lost nine stone in 2018 and 2019
Picture of Dean when he lost nine stone in 2018 and 2019. Picture: Instagram

Taking to TikTok, Dean said: "A few of you have noticed that I have been on kind of a weight loss journey... I am doing it for all the right reasons this time, so do not worry about that one."

He assured: "I'm doing it just because I'm really enjoying life and I wanna be here longer and I want to be as healthy as I can be."

The MAFS star went on to share footage from one of his work outs and revealed that one of his co-stars had sent him a plan. This was likely Joe, who works as a personal trainer.

Dean sharing b-t-s of him in the gym during his weight loss journey
Dean sharing b-t-s of him in the gym during his weight loss journey. Picture: Instagram

Dean said he wasn't using big weights because he was trying to get "leaner" and not "bigger".

Fans of the show hope that Dean's desire to lose weight hasn't come from his time on MAFS. One commented: "Do it for yourself hun xx no one else."

Another penned: "Hope this weight loss is for you... Well done tho big love to you my darling."

A third said: "I hope you're doing it for yourself. As far a I'm concerned you're perfect and don't need to change."

