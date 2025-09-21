MAFS UK’s Dean: His age, job, Instagram and more revealed

21 September 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 21 September 2025, 21:19

Dean's MAFS promo image wearing his wedding suit and a smiling selfie.
MAFS UK is introducing Dean as a groom for 2025. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Dean Vary as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old he is to his job.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tell your friends you're busy – Married At First Sight UK is back! The dating show returns as we follow the newest bride and grooms try to find forever love.

One of the grooms joining series 10 is larger-than-life Dean Vary. Known for spreading positivity, he has a zest for life and hopes he can find someone special who can bring fun into his life.

It seems when love calls, nothing else matters for MAFS UK groom Dean. Having previously flown all the way to Venice to go on a first date. His biggest hope is to find the same love that his parents have for each other. So hopefully his bride Sarah is ready for a lifetime of laugh and love too.

As we watch on to see how Dean and Sarah's relationship unfolds, here's everything we know about Dean - including his age, where he's from and his Instagram profile.

MAFS UK's Dean pictured in a green jumper and beige shorts.
Dean is looking for someone on MAFS UK who can bring fun into his life. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Dean's age?

The series 10 groom joined the Channel 4 experiment at 31 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's Dean from?

He is from Feltham which is a town in West London.

Despite being located in London, he has travelled the world working on a cruise as a ship host. During his time on the ship meeting and entertaining guests, he slowly came out of shell and become more confident approaching girls.

What is MAFS UK's Dean's job?

Dean is currently a team building host, but he is a jack of all trades.

Through his career he's worked as a darts player, stand-up comedian, magician and cruise ship host.

MAFS Dean pictured smiling in front of a castle wall in Mallorca
MAFS UK's Dean once flew to Venice for a first date. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Dean looking for in a bride?

As a self-described "hopeless romantic", Dean is ready to meet his dream girl. Ideally the experts would have paired him with someone who has a sense of humour and can bring fun into his life.

Single for about a year, he is searching for the love that his parents have for each other - so the bar is set high for his future wife.

What is MAFS UK's Dean's Instagram?

You can find him sharing all aspects of his life here: @vary_dean. Before MAFS UK aired, he had just shy of 1,000 followers but we're sure that'll quickly increase.

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Dean and Sarah still together?

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.

MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a halter neck top.

MAFS UK’s Sarah: Her age, job, Instagram and heartbreaking loss

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Ticket prices, locations, and what's included

Taylor Swift 'Release Party of a Showgirl' tickets, theatres, price and how to watch

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days is MAFS UK on? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Xavier will not return in Wednesday season 3

Wednesday creators confirm Xavier will not return to the show

Dean, Erin, Divarni and Sarah MAFS promo images.

Are they legally married on Married At First Sight UK?

Taylor Swift pictured at the Eras Tour premiere and The Life of a Showgirl album cover.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl movie event explained

MAFS UK grooms Davide and Keye

MAFS UK first look sees groom Davide share emotional coming out story

Joe Locke shares what he's most proud of after working on 'Heartstopper'

Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed fake Belly and Jeremiah scenes to throw off viewers

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals fake Belly/Jeremiah scenes filmed in Paris

Christopher Briney with facial hair at The Summer I Turned Pretty wrap party

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney confirms super sexy new role

Nina Dobrev on the red carpet wearing a little black dress with Zac Efron at the premiere of Family Affair in a grey blazer.

Are Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev dating?

Taylor Swift in her 'Reputation Era' part of The Eras Tour

Did Taylor Swift just tease Gorgeous (Taylor's Version)? Fans spot 'clue' in new video

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up in matching pink tie and dress for a wedding as well as them smiling at one another at their wrap party

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Love Island

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK 2025 air? Start date confirmed

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Love Island

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

Love Island's Casey and Gabby are reportedly heading on Love Island Games 2

Love Island exes Casey and Gabby set for awkward on-screen reunion

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major movie easter egg in final episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot major movie easter egg in final episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty made actor Christopher Briney a household name

Who plays Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Christopher Briney facts you need to know

More TV & Entertainment News

JoJo Siwa has confirmed that she and Chris Hughes are working on a TV show

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirm their reality TV show is in the works

Love Island fans spot clue Harrison and Lauren will split in the new year

Love Island fans spot major clue Harrison and Lauren will split within months

Love Island

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has been confirmed – here's everything we know so far

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: Release date, cast, plot and book spoilers

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why it's officially over

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why the show is over

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Katie during MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Katie unrecognisable after major weight loss transformation

MAFS UK groom Bailey set to reveal open relationship on the show

MAFS UK groom’s past relationship drama set to be exposed on show

Former MAFS UK star JJ Slater has sent a warning to the new cast

Ex-MAFS UK star sends serious warning to the cast of 2025

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours