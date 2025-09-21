MAFS UK’s Dean: His age, job, Instagram and more revealed

MAFS UK is introducing Dean as a groom for 2025. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Dean Vary as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old he is to his job.

Tell your friends you're busy – Married At First Sight UK is back! The dating show returns as we follow the newest bride and grooms try to find forever love.

One of the grooms joining series 10 is larger-than-life Dean Vary. Known for spreading positivity, he has a zest for life and hopes he can find someone special who can bring fun into his life.

It seems when love calls, nothing else matters for MAFS UK groom Dean. Having previously flown all the way to Venice to go on a first date. His biggest hope is to find the same love that his parents have for each other. So hopefully his bride Sarah is ready for a lifetime of laugh and love too.

As we watch on to see how Dean and Sarah's relationship unfolds, here's everything we know about Dean - including his age, where he's from and his Instagram profile.

Dean is looking for someone on MAFS UK who can bring fun into his life. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Dean's age?

The series 10 groom joined the Channel 4 experiment at 31 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's Dean from?

He is from Feltham which is a town in West London.

Despite being located in London, he has travelled the world working on a cruise as a ship host. During his time on the ship meeting and entertaining guests, he slowly came out of shell and become more confident approaching girls.

What is MAFS UK's Dean's job?

Dean is currently a team building host, but he is a jack of all trades.



Through his career he's worked as a darts player, stand-up comedian, magician and cruise ship host.

MAFS UK's Dean once flew to Venice for a first date. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Dean looking for in a bride?

As a self-described "hopeless romantic", Dean is ready to meet his dream girl. Ideally the experts would have paired him with someone who has a sense of humour and can bring fun into his life.

Single for about a year, he is searching for the love that his parents have for each other - so the bar is set high for his future wife.

What is MAFS UK's Dean's Instagram?

You can find him sharing all aspects of his life here: @vary_dean. Before MAFS UK aired, he had just shy of 1,000 followers but we're sure that'll quickly increase.

