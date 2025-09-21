Are MAFS UK's Dean and Sarah still together?

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together or have they split?

After Dean's reception serenade went down like a led ballon, are he and Sarah still together? Let's have a look.

Hopeless romantic Dean, joined Married at First Sight UK in the hopes of finding someone with a sense of humour. As demonstrated through his wedding day sing-song, Dean found his own confidence and humour through previously working as a stand-up comedian, cruise ship host and even a magician.

On the other side of this marital coin is Sarah, who decided there are absolutely no eligible bachelors in her hometown, Aberdeen. She joined the show in the hopes of making her late mother proud.

Matched by the experts, Dean and Sarah should be perfect for each other. But did they stand the test of time? Here's what we know.

Dean sang during their wedding reception. Picture: E4

Are Married at First Sight's Dean and Sarah still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't know the answer just yet.

However, if we take a look at their socials, there is a big clue that things might have worked out between the pair as they follow each other on Instagram.

It's only a small detail, so take it with a pinch of salt but it's something. We'll update this page as we find out more about the couple and their MAFS journey.

Sarah was less than impressed by Dean's singing. Picture: E4

Revealing that he's on this season of MAFS, Dean wrote on Instagram: "ooooooooo I kind of did a thing this year, to find out more watch me on #mafsuk on @e4grams Please say you do! 💍👀 "

And, Sarah wrote: "SURPRISE! 🤍 The secret is finally out… I got Married to a Stranger 👰🏼‍♀️💍💕 Watch me on the upcoming series of Married At First Sight UK 💒 Coming soon to @E4grams @e4mafsuk#mafsuk 🫶🏻✨"

