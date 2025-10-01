MAFS UK's Dean responds to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

The MAFS UK groom said he'd rather be a Care Bear than an bad boy.

1 October 2025, 12:07

MAFS UK's Dean has responded to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment
MAFS UK's Dean has responded to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment. Picture: E4 / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Dean thanked fans for their kind words after MAFS' Sarah said he was like a Care Bear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first commitment ceremony of series 10's Married at First Sight UK certainly gave viewers a lot to mull over. In particular, Sarah caused an uproar among fans as it was revealed to her husband Dean that she'd compared him to a Care Bear in conversation with the other brides during the first dinner party.

Relationship expert Paul C Brunson pulled no punches in telling Sarah that she had been out of order and disrespectful in making jokes about Dean's looks behind his back. While Sarah apologised on the couch, she later said to the camera that if she was physically attracted to Dean maybe she wouldn't have said such things.

In front of the rest of the cast, Dean was visibly taken aback by the revelation but ultimately forgave Sarah, permitting it didn't happen again. Now that the episode has aired, Dean has spoken out about how the commitment ceremony really made him feel.

Sarah said she'd expected a groom who was 'into their fitness'
Sarah said she'd expected a groom who was 'into their fitness'. Picture: E4

Taking to TikTok, Dean said: "Hello you lovely lot. I wanted to send a message to say thank you for all your kind words and support. A lot of you are saying, 'Don’t change. Be who you are, and stay true to yourself.'

"I can’t lie, yesterday was a tricky one, it was tricky to watch, but your love and support has been very well received and it has helped to put a smile on my face."

The MAFS star added: "I’m usually sunshine and rainbows all the time as much as I can be. Sometimes you can’t be, but you try to be when you can. I know you guys are definitely helping to put the smile back on my face so thank you so much."

MAFS UK's Dean thanks fans for support

Directly responding to Sarah's comment, he said: "I’d much rather be a care bear than a bad boy any day of the week, so don’t worry I won’t go changing who I am, and thank you once again for all the kindness and the love."

Fans flooded his comments with even more kind words and support. One said: "Don't ever ever change! You're one of a kind! The world needs more kindness."

Another wrote: "Lovely guy please stay the way you are."

