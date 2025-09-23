MAFS UK's Sarah responds to trolls after backlash over Dean treatment

Sarah married Dean on Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight UK's Sarah and Dean during their honeymoon. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Sarah has responded to hate from viewers.

Married at First Sight UK fans seemed to have already picked out their villain for the series and sadly for 31 year old recruitment consultant Sarah, she's been chosen.

Sarah joined the show with hopes of finding a good guy after dating guys in the past who she'd describe as a "walking red flag". She described her usual type as a tatted bad boy who looks like he's been in prison. When tatted Joe entered the experiment and said people often assume he's an ex-convict, fans though they'd be matched.

But experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Doughlas, hoped to break the cycle for Sarah and matched her with lover boy Dean, who is a hopeless romantic and true gent.

Off the bat, Sarah admitted Dean wasn't her type and even went on to say if he "lost some weight and got tattoos" she might be able to warm to him.

Sarah was less than impressed by Dean's singing. Picture: E4

Sarah's reaction to Dean has rubbed fans up the wrong way, especially as her response is mostly centred around his weight. For full transparency, Dean's habit of breaking into rap and song is also largely irritating to Sarah.

However in the preview for Tuesday night's episode (23rd September), she is seen having a chat with Dean where he asks if things would be different if he were smaller and she appears to say yes.

Dean has opened up on the show about how, in the past, he lost 10 stone but became very arrogant and not a version of himself he liked. At his current weight he is confident and fun loving and therefore doesn't intend to lose the weight again.

Taking to X, one viewer said: "If this is how Sarah continuously behaves and looks at Dean with disgust, she deserves the toxic relationships #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightUK #MAFS"

Other comments left about Sarah across social media are so harsh that I won't include them here.

Dean sang during their wedding reception. Picture: E4

After the first episode aired where viewers saw Sarah marry Dean, and Keye marry Davide, Sarah posted a quote on her Instagram story that read: "So many people inspire me to be nothing like them."

Above the quote she wrote: "This one is for the trolls... x"

This comes after 2024 bride Amy Kenyon reminded viewers that the men and women on MAFS "deserve kindness and respect, just like in real life".

Reflecting on a year since her season, she shared a photo from her MAFS wedding and wrote: "Mainly posting this to remind the people watching, please remember that the people you see on your screens are real, just like you, with feelings and a story you sometimes don’t fully see.

"The people on your screens deserve kindness and respect, just like in real life. Remember that what you watch on TV or online is often edited or shown through a certain lens, so take it with a pinch of salt and try to watch without judgment."

She concluded: "A little more compassion and understanding can make both the online and offline world a kinder place."

MAFS UK's Sarah shared this on her Instagram. story. Picture: Instagram

Last year the likes of Polly, Sacha and Hannah faced a huge amount of online trolling. Things got so bad even relationship expert Paul had to intervene.

In a statement shared to Instagram he said: "Following my last story on mental health, it's time to take the temperature down around MAFS UK. The nasty and disgusting comments and DMs being directed toward the contributors are unacceptable.

"Please remember, this is a television show, created in part for entertainment. What you're seeing are short snippets, not the full scope of every interaction they have."

He ended by saying: "In fact, it reflects more on how you feel about yourself than on their behaviour. The show is incredibly popular, and these contributors are on a journey we're not even halfway through.

"If you have constructive feedback, please wait until the end of the series to share it. Until then, unless you have something positive or productive to say, just don't say anything at all."

