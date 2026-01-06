MAFS UK's Dean reveals new girlfriend after failed show marriage

Dean has revealed he’s found love after onscreen split with Sarah. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Dean has revealed he has new girlfriend following his failed marriage to Sarah on MAFS UK.

Hopeless romantic Dean has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, after Married At First Sight UK fans watched his marriage to ex-wife Sarah fail to work out.

Sarah and Dean were the first to walk down the aisle on MAFS UK season 10, paired by experts who believed they shared similar core values. However, things took a turn early on when Sarah confessed that if Dean "lost some weight and got tattoos," she might be able to warm to him.

Despite trying to make the relationship work, Sarah struggled to feel any physical attraction to Dean. While he remained positive that a 'spark' would develop, it never did. As a result, they became the second couple to leave the experiment.

The pair stayed in touch and at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion, Dean even shared some hope that things would eventually work out between them.

But, now it looks like Dean has accepted they were never meant to be and has gone on to find his Mrs Right.

Dean serenaded Sarah on their wedding day. Picture: E4

Taking to Instagram, Dean shared a sweet photo of him and his new girlfriend forming a heart sign with their hands, with the moon in the background. He captioned the post: "So I may have been keeping a secret the last couple of months.... 👀❤️ Going into this year the happiest I've been 💫."

His fellow MAFS co-stars flooded his post with love and support. Bride Leigh wrote: "DONT MAKE ME CRY🥹🥹🥹 so beyond happy for you dean!! Cannot wait to meet her! Xx." Groom Steven commented, "Happy for you Deano ❤️", while Bailey added, "Happy for you bro!! ❤️."

Although he's kept tight-lipped about his relationship on Instagram, he's been more forthcoming on TikTok, sharing details about his girlfriend. In a video, he revealed that they met online and called it a "modern romance story".

Dean added that he was "very happy" and admitted that his new girlfriend "fancies him" for who he is. However, MAFS fans may be disappointed to learn a hard-launch seems unlikely, as Dean revealed he wouldn't show her "face anytime soon".

After their Sarah and Dean left the experiment last year, Sarah took to social media to reflect on her MAFS experience and penned a heartfelt message to her ex-husband Dean.

She wrote: "Firstly, thank you to Dean - you are an amazing person; you were my rock during the really difficult times and my biggest supporter.

"I am so thankful to have shared this experience with you, and I am forever grateful for the happy (and hilarious!) memories we shared during this process."

Despite leaving the experiment separately, the pair remain good friends. Sarah shared a series of images on Instagram last year showing Dean visiting her hometown of Aberdeen.

