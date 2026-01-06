MAFS UK's Dean reveals new girlfriend after failed show marriage

6 January 2026, 15:43 | Updated: 6 January 2026, 15:45

Dean's MAFS promo image and pictured at a commitment ceremony with ex-wife Sarah.
Dean has revealed he’s found love after onscreen split with Sarah. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Dean has revealed he has new girlfriend following his failed marriage to Sarah on MAFS UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hopeless romantic Dean has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, after Married At First Sight UK fans watched his marriage to ex-wife Sarah fail to work out.

Sarah and Dean were the first to walk down the aisle on MAFS UK season 10, paired by experts who believed they shared similar core values. However, things took a turn early on when Sarah confessed that if Dean "lost some weight and got tattoos," she might be able to warm to him.

Despite trying to make the relationship work, Sarah struggled to feel any physical attraction to Dean. While he remained positive that a 'spark' would develop, it never did. As a result, they became the second couple to leave the experiment.

The pair stayed in touch and at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion, Dean even shared some hope that things would eventually work out between them.

But, now it looks like Dean has accepted they were never meant to be and has gone on to find his Mrs Right.

Dean and Sarah pictured at their wedding reception.
Dean serenaded Sarah on their wedding day. Picture: E4

Taking to Instagram, Dean shared a sweet photo of him and his new girlfriend forming a heart sign with their hands, with the moon in the background. He captioned the post: "So I may have been keeping a secret the last couple of months.... 👀❤️ Going into this year the happiest I've been 💫."

His fellow MAFS co-stars flooded his post with love and support. Bride Leigh wrote: "DONT MAKE ME CRY🥹🥹🥹 so beyond happy for you dean!! Cannot wait to meet her! Xx." Groom Steven commented, "Happy for you Deano ❤️", while Bailey added, "Happy for you bro!! ❤️."

Although he's kept tight-lipped about his relationship on Instagram, he's been more forthcoming on TikTok, sharing details about his girlfriend. In a video, he revealed that they met online and called it a "modern romance story".

Dean added that he was "very happy" and admitted that his new girlfriend "fancies him" for who he is. However, MAFS fans may be disappointed to learn a hard-launch seems unlikely, as Dean revealed he wouldn't show her "face anytime soon".

After their Sarah and Dean left the experiment last year, Sarah took to social media to reflect on her MAFS experience and penned a heartfelt message to her ex-husband Dean.

She wrote: "Firstly, thank you to Dean - you are an amazing person; you were my rock during the really difficult times and my biggest supporter.

"I am so thankful to have shared this experience with you, and I am forever grateful for the happy (and hilarious!) memories we shared during this process."

Despite leaving the experiment separately, the pair remain good friends. Sarah shared a series of images on Instagram last year showing Dean visiting her hometown of Aberdeen.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK's most AWKWARD moments with Dean and Sarah | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

The 'leaked' MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 rumoured cast revealed

MAFS UK's Rebecca has shared how she met girlfriend Lily Woodham

MAFS UK's Rebecca opens up about how she met girlfriend Lily Woodham

MAFS UK star teases major "drama" in upcoming reunion

MAFS UK star teases major "drama" in upcoming second reunion episode

MAFS UK fans have told Keye to "move on"

MAFS UK's Keye accuses Davide of being unfaithful 'first' with shock receipts

MAFS Australia 2025 couple Carina and Paul

MAFS Australia 2026's start date has been revealed

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Hot On Capital

Noah Schnapp asked the Duffers to include the Will & Mike scene in Stranger Things 5 episode 8

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp asked to add a Byler scene that was missing from finale

Andrew Le Page and girlfriend Hannah Peglar pictured posing on safari and a selfie together.

Love Island's Andrew Le Page hard launches new girlfriend a year after Tasha split

Love Island

Love Island's Chloe Burrows had a hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Love Island's Chloe Burrows shares hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Love Island

Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce fans to a new gay ice hockey couple

Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce fans to a new gay hockey couple

Fans think they've uncovered a shared history between Love Island's Helena and Charlie

Love Island All Stars Helena and Charlie's surprising shared history explained

Love Island

Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first

Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first
Stranger Things' Conformity Gate theory and episode 9 truth explained

Is Stranger Things 5 episode 9 real? 'Conformity Gate' sparks major fake ending theory

Here's everything you need to know about December 10's Seán

Who is Seán from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Jesy Nelson's ex boyfriend Chris Hughes sent her support after update on her babies' health

Jesy Nelson's ex Chris Hughes shows support after emotional twin health update

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup confirmed

Love Island

Love Island's Will and Jessie announce they're engaged

Love Island's Jessie and Will reveal secret engagement with sweet proposal post

Love Island

Is Eleven dead or alive in Stranger Things 5 finale?

Is Eleven dead or alive in Stranger Things 5? Duffer brothers address ending

Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers confirm devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Jesy Nelson has opened up about her twin girls being diagnosed with SMA Type 1

Jesy Nelson reveals her twins may never walk after heartbreaking incurable muscle disease diagnosis
Why were there no demogorgons in the Abyss in the Stranger Things finale?

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers explain why Demogorgons went missing

Stranger Things Players Manual explained amid end credits confusion

Was Stranger Things just a game? The 'Stranger Things Players Manual' explained

Stranger Things spinoff confirmed by Duffer brothers will reveal answers to left over questions

Stranger Things creators confirm spinoff with hidden Easter egg in season 5

Is Stranger Things over? Will there be a Stranger Things 6?

Will there be a Stranger Things 6? Here's why it's ending with season 5

More TV & Entertainment News

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack have split three years after meeting on Love Island

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope split after 3 years

Love Island

Stranger Things ending: Here's what happens to every character

Here's what happens to every character in the Stranger Things ending

What happened to Vickie at the end of Stranger Things 5?

What happened to Vickie in Stranger Things 5? Fans spot Robin clue revealing truth

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 finale?

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 finale? All the deaths in the final episode

What time does Stranger Things finale come out? Exact release time of The Finale revealed

Here's exactly what time the Stranger Things 5 finale comes out

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Maeve's promo image and Maeve and Joe looking serious at a commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK’s Maeve shares first glimpse of new boyfriend after split from Joe

Bailey's MAFS promo image and Rebecca pictured posing with her girlfriend.

MAFS UK’s Bailey speaks out after Rebecca goes public with new girlfriend

Davide and Keye pictured at final vows and a screenshot of Davide cuddling his new boyfriend.

MAFS UK's Davide goes 'public' with new boyfriend after Keye's comments

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured posing with girlfriend Lily.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca hard launches new girlfriend after split from Bailey

Leigh and Davide pictured smiling at a red carpet event and Keye looking angry on MAFS.

MAFS UK's Leigh defends Davide's new relationship after 'shady' Keye remark

April's MAFS promo image and pictured laughing during an interview.

MAFS UK April reveals 2023 groom slid in her DMs