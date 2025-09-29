MAFS UK's Dean and Ashley's 'secret friendship' revealed

MAFS UK's Dean and Ashley might have known each other before the show.

29 September 2025, 21:00

Ashley pictured walking into his stag and Dean on his MAFS wedding day.
MAFS UK fans spot huge clue Ashley and Dean know each other. Picture: YouTube & E4

By Lily Bell

Fans have spotted a clue that reveals Married at First Sight's Ashley and Dean knew each other before the show began airing.

It seems Married At First Sight UK grooms Ashley and Dean's friendship has been revealed.

Old school gent and father-of-one Ashley joined the show to find someone who loves the outdoors. The experts matched him with Grace who didn't feel an initial attraction to him. However during their honeymoon their connection seemed to grow.

Meanwhile, hopeless romantic Dean wanted to find someone who would bring fun into his life. He was paired with Sarah who admitted to camera on their wedding day: "I don't fancy Dean."

While married life hasn't been smooth sailing for Ashley and Dean so far, among the relationship dramas it seems the pair have struck up a friendship.

Ashley pictured giving Dean a hug at the MAFS stag do.
Ashley gave Dean a hug at the stag do. Picture: YouTube

Fans have noticed that Ashley and Dean both posted Instagram photos days apart from each other, with strikingly similar backgrounds, that suggest they were together during Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In Ashley's post, he is stood posing with a car pictured in the background. When you compare it to Dean's post, it's the exact the same car - even down to the registration plate.

Adding to the suspicions, eagle-eyed fans then noticed a person wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts appeared in the background of both Ashley and Dean's Instagram post.

Let's not forget, their Instagram captions both mentioned the festival which happens once every year, Ashley wrote: "Edinburgh fringe 2025."

Whilst, Dean wrote a longer caption sharing what he got up to in Edinburgh: "First fringe and won't be the last! What a great experience, so many great shows, met so many great people and had the best time!"

Ashley and Dean both separately pictured with exact background in Edinburgh.
Ashley and Dean both shared Instagram posts days apart with the exact background. Picture: Instagram

At the stag do, Dean opened up to the group about his struggles to find love. He admitted: "I think I've never been loved before, but I've been in love."

His vulnerability struck a chord with the group with Ashley standing up and giving him a hug - a gesture that didn't go unnoticed by MAFS fans.

It's likely Dean and Ashley became buddies throughout filming and that's why they were at the fringe together, after the show had wrapped.

When Ashley announced that he was on MAFS this year, Dean commented on his post, "Go on the boy!", further suggesting that the pair are good mates.

Similarly, when Dean announced his reality TV stint, Ashley wrote: "There he is mun, you handsome bugger 😉😂"

