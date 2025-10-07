MAFS UK's Davide unrecognisable in pre-weight loss transformation pics

7 October 2025, 13:47

MAFS UK's Davide shares his loss transformation
MAFS UK's Davide shares his loss transformation. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Davide has shocked fans with his insane body transformation, sharing unrecognisable pre-weight loss pictures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans of Married at First Sight UK have met, and fallen in love with, 33 year old Davide who married Keye on the hit dating show.

In recent scenes, fans have seen Davide open up about struggling with his body image. During expert week, Keye and Davide were given the 'Ask Me Anything' task and they discussed things they wanted to 'change' about one another.

One thing Keye said he wanted to change about Davide was his confidence in himself and said he wished he saw him through his eyes.

"I don't see myself as other people," Davide opened up at the following commitment ceremony. "I see myself as the person that was disregarded or wasn't good enough. But [Keye] makes me feel good, and wanted, and enough."

Now Davide has opened up about struggling with feeling "comfortable" in his body.

Davide and Keye during their second commitment ceremony
Davide and Keye during their second commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

Sharing pictures of him on MAFS alongside old photos of him topless, he wrote: "For a long time, I didn’t feel fully comfortable in my own body. I would pick myself apart, hide behind clothes, or avoid situations where I felt exposed.

"Stepping onto a platform like #mafsuk pushed me right out of my comfort zone not just in front of the cameras, but in front of myself, the entire nation and my husband."

He went on: "[What] I have learnt on this journey is that confidence isn’t about being “perfect,” it’s about being real. It’s about standing in your truth, flaws and all, and saying: this is me and that’s enough."

Davide shared old photos of himself
Davide shared old photos of himself. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about how his husband Keye had helped him in his journey of self acceptance, he added: "And while this chapter has been about building self-confidence brick by brick.

"Having someone by my side who makes me feel safe, wanted, and celebrated for exactly who I am helped me lean into that growth even more. A reminder that the parts of myself I once doubted are worthy of love and acceptance."

Davide signed off saying: "If you’ve ever struggled with body image, know that you’re not alone. Growth takes time, but every step is worth it and sometimes, the right person comes along and helps you see yourself more clearly than ever before."

Under his post, one fan said: "Amazing transformation. Really am enjoying watching you on MAFS. You’re such beautiful human ❤️"

Another penned: "Yasss 👏 transformation. Drop the secrets! 🔥" A third wrote: "You're a beautiful soul regardless of your looks❤️"

Davide has spoken openly about his body image issues on his Instagram
Davide has spoken openly about his body image issues on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Just before MAFS began airing, Davide had opened up about his body images issues on his platform. In an emotional video, he shared: "I've faced so many body issues for many many years and for the first time in very many years I feel confident taking my shirt off again and taking photos in the mirror and actually feel good."

Saying he felt he was going to "rip to shreds" by the public, he said he was "proud" of himself for getting into a better mindset about his body.

