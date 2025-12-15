MAFS UK's Leigh defends Davide's new relationship after 'shady' Keye remark

Leigh defends Davide relationship following shady comments from ex-husband Keye. Picture: Alamy & E4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Leigh has clapped back after a ‘shady’ remark made by Keye about Davide's new relationship.

Married At First Sight UK's Leigh has proved she's Davide's biggest cheerleader after she came to the defence of his new relationship, following a 'shady' comment from show husband Keye.

Fans were left shocked when Davide and Keye announced their split after the reunion episode had aired. But in Davide's announcement post, he revealed that not only had they split, but they broke up because Keye had been caught using the dating app Grindr while Davide was working away.

Now, it appears Davide has moved on for good after he soft-launched his new romance on Instagram - a move that has ruffled the feathers of his ex Keye and prompted bride Leigh to step in.

Davide recently soft-launched his new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Taking to TikTok, Davide posted a sweet video that showed him relaxing at a spa and enjoying their facilities. He added the love ballad 'Everything is Romantic' by Charlie XCX and lyrics "fall in love again and again" to the video.

However, it was the last clip that sparked fans’ interest, as it showed him hugging a mystery man in a hot tub. And at the end of his caption, he cheekily wrote: "And um… if you clocked the end of the video… no you didn’t 🤫💙."

After Davide posted the video, a showbiz reporter shared a TikTok video discussing Davide's new relationship, to which Keye commented: "And finding him conveniently two weeks after we broke up, I love it personally ❤️"

Then, in a follow-up video by the showbiz reporter, which mentioned Keye's earlier comment, MAFS bride Leigh defended the timeline of Davide's new relationship.

Davide has kept his mystery man hidden. Picture: Instagram

She commented: "I can confirm that it was absolutely NOT 2 weeks, more like 2 months😂. Davide is extremely happy and I think that’s what’s most important here🥰"

MAFS fans have also come out in defence of Davide in the comments too, one wrote: "Wait didn’t [Keye] literally have a dating app while married to Davide? Bit rich to comment shade to him after that 😂"

Another penned: "Keye was disloyal and sneaky so Davide deserved better anyway 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Even Davide's close friend and influencer Rachel Spicer commented, she wrote: "As someone who is very close to Davide and mystery man it definitely wasn’t 2 weeks💚"

Keye has since commented again, writing: “Well, I personally think I’m adorable, and shouldn’t be allowed to comment on TikTok unsupervised 😂😜”

So far, Davide hasn't responded to Keye's comments.

