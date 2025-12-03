MAFS UK’s Davide breaks silence on reason for shocking split with Keye

3 December 2025, 15:49

Keye and Davide pictured smiling on their wedding day and Davide on a podcast.
Davide has spoken about their breakup on a podcast. Picture: E4 & YouTube

By Lily Bell

In an interview Married at First Sight's Davide has revealed he called Keye '136 times' before their shocking split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK's star Davide Anica has opened up for the first time to share his version of events following his unexpected split from show husband Keye Luke.

Despite making it to Final Vows and even the reunion episodes, the fan-favourite couple split soon after. Once the reunion aired, Davide and Keye took to Instagram to confirm their breakup after Keye was caught on a dating app while Davide was working away.

Now, Davide has revealed all the shocking details that happened in the lead up to their split, and the final straw that ended their relationship.

Keye and Davide pictured posing together at the reunion.
Keye and Davide were loved-up in the reunion episode. Picture: E4

Speaking on the Spill With Will podcast, Davide explained that it was "very difficult coming out of the experiment" as there was a lot of "pressure of the outside world" for the new couple.

He said: "I was struggling a lot with travelling back-and-forth and like coming and being with him. Like I mentioned prior, his energy is a lot."

This led the couple to go through a rough patch. However, they managed to get things back on track when Davide had to fly to Seattle for work.

After arriving in Seattle, he texted Keye that he’d landed safely, but received no reply - so he decided to ring him. Keye didn't answer any of his calls, claiming he was asleep, because it was 2am in the UK. However, Davide said he believed Keye was manually cancelling the calls, as he was active on Instagram.

He said: "I tried to call again, nothing. And again, nothing. 136 times I called this man, that night. I'm panicking, I'm like 'Is he okay? Is everything alright?'"

Trusting his gut feeling, Davide downloaded Grindr creating a blank profile set to Keye's location. His suspicions were confirmed, when he discovered a faceless profile with Keye's age, hobbies and a gym selfie that Keye had sent him that morning.

The following day, Davide sent Keye the screenshots and told him he was "ending the relationship". Since many months have now passed, Davide confirmed he wouldn't be open to rekindling their romance.

Read more: MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

Davide pictured on a flight working as a flight attendant.
Davide was working away in Seattle when Keye downloaded Grindr. Picture: Instagram

Since the podcast episode has aired, Keye shared a lengthy statement on Instagram: "I know a lot of you have had questions, and the truth is there is more to this breakup than what has been shared. There are things that have not been discussed and that is fine.

"We have both spoken about the situation and those are simply our own views. Like most things, the truth sits somewhere in the middle."

He added: "I will not be going back and forth on it anymore. I did a podcast earlier this week and this will be the last I speak on my time with Davide. Some may choose to keep talking or to paint me in a certain light, I will not respond in the same way.

"I will not use my voice to tear someone down. That is not who I am."

