MAFS UK's Davide drops huge clue he and Keye have split

Davide drops huge clue he and Keye have split

23 September 2025, 12:54

Keye and Davide pictured at their wedding
Davide had a launch watch party without husband Keye. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

After a fairytale wedding Davide has dropped a huge clue that he and Keye have split.

Married At First Sight UK viewers quickly became invested in Davide Anica and Keye Luke 's relationship after they watched their 'perfect' wedding - but now Davide has dropped a few clues that they might have split.

In the launch episode, we met 18 hopeful singles who hoped to find forever love - including Davide and Keye, who were the second couple to get hitched. From their initial meeting at the alter, fans noticed the connection the duo shared, often laughing and smiling together - a chemistry that only deepened during their cosy photography session.

Days into their honeymoon, the couple seemed to be going from strength to strength. Keye opened up to Davide about the heartbreaking loss of his brother, and shared how he uses humour as a coping mechanism - this moment, helped intensify their connection.

However, as viewers watched their relationship unfold, Davide has since dropped huge clues he and Keye have split - so here's everything we know so far.

Davide pictured posing at his launch watch party.
Davide had a launch watch party without husband Keye. Picture: Instagram

On the launch evening of MAFS, many of the stars organised their own watch party to enjoy the show with friends and family - including Davide and Dean, who both celebrated with gatherings of their own.

Like Dean, Davide shared many pictures and videos on Instagram from the watch party. But eagle-eyed viewers spotted a key person was missing - his husband Keye.

In an Instagram post, Davide failed to mention Keye, he said: "My heart is full, my soul is healed, and my tribe showed up. Forever grateful. 💍."

Davide then shared another clue that suggested Keye wasn't at the party - a photo of Davide posing in front of a feathered backdrop with a sign that read: 'Davide X MAFS'. It’s likely that if Keye had been there, his name would’ve been included on the sign, and the couple would have posed together - but that wasn’t the case.

Another clue that suggested the couple have parted ways was from Davide's Instagram story. He posted a clip of himself eating dinner and watching MAFS on his own. Although he didn't mention being alone, he encouraged fans to "Go and watch" the show.

If the pair are still together, it's likely they are staying apart to not confirm or deny anything. However in the past, couples like season nine's Kieran and Kristina have kept up appearances that they were together until their split aired on the show.

MAFS UK's Davide watches the show

Since the show has begun, one of Davide's bridesmaids has already spoken out about MAFS.

During an Instagram Q&A, the influencer Rachel Spicer, was asked whether if Davide and Keye was successful. She responded: "My lips are sealed on this question but I know all the gossip." While she didn't give anything away directly, her reply hinted that there could be trouble ahead for the couple.

Despite the worrying clues from Davide, fans have loved watching their relationship so far, one commented: "They are so well matched! So excited for this couple!"

Another penned: "Their initial connection is giving me hope for them 😍."

