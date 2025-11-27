MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together. Picture: Getty / AMAAB podcast

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Keye has said he wants to reunite with ex-husband Davide, here's how Davide has responded to that.

There's always one Married at First Sight UK couple that makes you believe in love at first sight, just to have it end in disaster - husbands Keye and Davide were this year's culprits.

At the end of the aisle there were literal fireworks between Keye and Davide and week after week, during their commitment ceremonies, they declared their love for one another and promised to always stand by each other's side. As expected, the love-up pair made it to Final Vows were they promised to commit to each other beyond the experiment.

But - why is there always a but? - outside of the experiment things didn't go well. Keye revealed that while Davide was working he downloaded the dating app Grindr. Once Davide discovered this his trust for Keye was broken and he ultimately ended things.

Now, Keye has spoken out about how he'd take Davide back in a heartbeat and Davide has responded.

Keye and Davide on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Speaking on the 'Avoiding My Anxiously Attached Boyfriend' podcast, Keye spoke about how once Davide found out about the Grindr profile he was dumped via text and then blocked on all platforms. He added that he has tried to rekindle things and even sent Davide a four page letter of apology.

"I think when the trust is broken, the trust is broke. Sadly that is on me and I do accept that," Keye began to say, adding: "I don't think there's any way back, I've tried, I sent a four page letter. I tried everything within my power to explain and I think as much as he accepts the explanation it still doesn't bring the trust back."

Revealing that it was not a mutual decision to end things, he said: "I'm not going to pretend that if he knocked on the door and asked for me back now I wouldn't be going back."

Davide and Keye during their second commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

On The Beauty Awards 2025 red carpet, Davide was asked by the tabloids what he made of Keye wanting to rekindle things. "I think, I'm sorry, he's done," Davide said clearly.

"I believe that once the trust is broke it cannot be repaired. But again, [I] wish him all the best and I hope honestly that he finds peace and someone that will love him for him, because he's a great guy," he added.

When pressed if things could be better between them in time, Davide said: "No, I don't think that will happen, no."

