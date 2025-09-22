MAFS UK's Davide and Grace spark sexism row over controversial "pink jobs" comment

Davide had suggested their are 'girl and boy' jobs.

MAFS UK's Davide and Grace during episode one of series 10. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Viewers are reacting after Married at First Sight's Davide and Grace had a disagreement over 'pink' and 'blue' jobs.

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens! Day one saw couples Davide and Keye, and Sarah and Dean say 'I do'. But we also got a glimpse into the stag and hen dos.

Since Davide and Keye are in a same sex marriage, Davide joined the girls for their hen do. While he instantly bonded with the likes of Leigh, who is also gay, he seemed to rub bride Grace up the wrong way with a comment he made.

Speaking about what they hope for in a husband, bride Nelly said she just hopes he takes out the bins. Davide responded: "I have a good tip for that. So there's pink jobs, and blue jobs. Blue jobs are boy jobs."

He continued: "In my last relationship, I was doing laundry, I was doing dishes, I was doing all the girls jobs."

Grace was not impressed by Davide's not-so-feminist ways. Picture: E4

Visibly irked by his comment, Grace announced: "Why are they considered girls jobs. I don't wanna do them either."

Talking to producers, she added: "He was suggesting that women should be doing, 'women jobs' which is bulls---."

Back in the group, Grace said: "We want to be more feminist, let's keep it equal." The likes of Julia-Ruth agreed, saying it should be "50/50".

After the awkward exchange, Davide spoke to the producers, adding: "Jesus, that was controversial. Wasn't it?"

Julia-Ruth said it should be "50/50". Picture: E4

It's sparked a debate among fans, with one writing on Reddit: "Pink jobs and blue jobs? Wasn’t expecting that from the gay man."

In response one commented: "Yea didn’t like that." And another said: "Right!? Read the room my guy."

Someone else wrote: "There are no such things as pink and blue jobs, thank you to dark lipstick lady!"

Sharing the opposite view, another penned: "It was a bit unfair for them to all get awkward about it though, when they brought up the conversation of not wanting to do a job because the man should do it."

Davide reacted to backlash after the 'pink/blue' jobs debate. Picture: Instagram

Davide reacted to the backlash by resharing a post Nelly shared to her Instagram story. Including a meme of a boy looking guilty, she wrote: "Me at the hen after accidentally starting the blue/pink job beef."

The groom reshared it to his story, saying: "Thanks [rolling with laughter emoji]."

What do you think, pink and blue jobs - yay or nay?

