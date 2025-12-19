MAFS UK's Davide goes 'public' with new boyfriend after Keye's comments

Davide's finds love again after split from Keye. Picture: Instagram & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Davide displays new relationship on TikTok after comments from ex-husband Keye.

Married At First Sight UK's Davide is blocking out the critics, as he has gone 'public' with new boyfriend after a comment from his ex-husband Keye.

After the reunion episode aired, Davide and Keye each took to Instagram to announce their split. In Davide's announcement post, he revealed they broke up because Keye had been caught using the dating app Grindr while Davide was away working.

Since the dust has settled, Davide recently soft-launched his new romance on Instagram - a move that ruffled the feathers of Keye. But Davide is taking no nonsense, and has been dropping hints on TikTok left, right and centre about his relationship, including whether his new boyfriend likes cats or not.

Davide recently soft-launched his new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Taking to TikTok, Davide posted a video cuddling his new boyfriend and lip-syncing to audio that hinted to his past relationship troubles with Keye. The audio said, "Does he make you laugh?" followed by the answer, "He doesn't make me cry."

Davide also captioned the video: "❤️ he’s good to me ❤️."

Then in a follow up video, Davide's new boyfriend used Davide's account to reply to a fan's comment which asked if he likes cats. The mystery man revealed: "I do like cats! I had a cat, but she rehomed herself. She signed that eviction notice and went." Before joking that he was "cat approved".

Now, if you're confused by the cat question, let us give you the lowdown. The question refers to a date at a cat café - organised by Davide for Keye during homestay - which ended in disaster.

On arrival, Keye was unimpressed by the date. He said: "My idea of a surprise is going to get diamonds and maybe a glass of champagne." And when Davide later asked how he felt about cats, Keye responded: “I’d just rather have a dog.”

After Keye stormed off and told the cameras he was “uncomfortable" with the number of cats, he later revealed in an Instagram post that he went into "panic and anxiety mode" because of his surroundings.

Davide took Keye to a cat café during his homestay. Picture: Channel 4

Following the soft-launch of Davide's relationship, Keye claimed that the pair "conveniently" got together "two weeks" after they split.

However, MAFS bride Leigh jumped to defend the timeline, insisting: "I can confirm that it was absolutely NOT 2 weeks, more like 2 months😂. Davide is extremely happy and I think that’s what’s most important here🥰".

After making the claims, Keye took to his Instagram Stories for a Q&A, where he was asked what really happened in their breakup. He revealed he had been “aloof and avoidant” because he cared about Davide but said he was no longer “getting the same respect back.”

He then shockingly added: "There are so many plot holes and so many lies that are being told about myself. I think at some point I have to defend myself and I'll be doing that in the next podcast that I do."

Keye concluded: "I will be spilling absolutely everything and that will come with receipts."

