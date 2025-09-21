MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

21 September 2025

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.
MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Davide to the experiment to find love. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Davide Anica as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from his job to his age and who his ex was.

The wait is finally over, Married At First Sight UK has finally returned to our TV screens after what felt like forever since series 9 finished last year.

One hopeful single joining this year's cast of bride and grooms is Davide, who is hoping to get over his recent heartbreak and find love again.

MAFS star Davide is putting his trust in experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to find him a man who is kind-hearted, handsome and romantic. Enter Keye - the match who experts believe could be his perfect other half.

As we watch on to see how Davide and Keye's relationship unfolds, here's everything we know about Davide, from his age, where’s he from and his recent ex-boyfriend.

MAFS UK star Davide pictured at a festival in a black crochet vest and sunglasses
MAFS UK's Davide was left heartbroken after his recent relationship abruptly ended. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK star Davide?

Davide headed into the experiment on Channel 4 at 34 years old.

The groom he is partnered up with, fellow groom Keye, is 33 years old.

What is MAFS UK's Davide's job?

As per his Instagram bio, Davide is now full time content creator.

He used to have quite a demanding job away from the TV screen working as cabin crew. With a tough schedule, he travels the world, often taking him away from home for extended periods of time.

Proud of his work, you'll see plenty of Davide's adventures from cabin crew shifts on his Instagram profile, which has made him somewhat of an influencer before even going on MAFS.

In September 2025 he revealed he quit his job as a flight attendant to help slow things down and help him figure himself out.

He wrote on Instagram: "Slowing down, rebuilding, and learning just BE. Not every season is about rushing forward sometimes it’s about pausing, healing, and trusting the next chapter will come."

MAFS UK star Davide pictured at a crossroad in California wearing a red cap
MAFS UK's Davide works as a flight attendant travelling around the world. Picture: Instagram

Where is MAFS UK contestant Davide from?

Davide is originally from sunny Portugal but moved to Paris at an early age. He says the city of love is the reason behind his hopeless romantic side.

It's now believed Davide lives in the UK.

What is MAFS UK groom Davide looking for and who is his ex?

Davide is looking for someone who is kind-hearted, handsome, romantic and - most importantly – someone who’ll share his love of cats. So a feline lover is a must!

After planning a huge wedding for 2025, Davide was left heartbroken after the relationship abruptly came to an end. So he hopes with the experts guidance he will be able to figure out what he wants and needs in a perfect partner.

Davide pictured smiling in a selfie.
MAFS star Davide was born in Portugal but moved to Paris. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Davide's Instagram?

Keep up with the jet setter right here: @daveanica. He has an open and honest account where he shares all of his personal and career highs and lows.

Before going on the show he already had a huge following of 91,000.

