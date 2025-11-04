MAFS UK couple reportedly split in secret after filming wrapped

4 November 2025, 14:10

MAFS promo image and Rebecca and Davide pictured looking shocked.
Fan-favourite couple had allegedly split. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Despite being all loved up on-screen, a MAFS couple reportedly split in secret.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Married At First Sight UK couple have reportedly split in secret, with claims the bride has already moved on with a footballer - despite being loved-up on our screens.

Having reached the halfway point of the experiment and their homestays behind them, only April and Leo, Leisha and Reiss, Abi and John, Rebecca and Bailey, Leah and Leigh, Grace and Ashley, and Keye and Davide remain. After the homestays, the couples will be facing a pivotal stage as they reflect on what life together in the outside world look like.

While the show airs, drama seems to be unfolding left right and centre. Now, reports have dropped that a fan-favourite couple made it to the end, only to split shortly after filming wrapped.

So here's everything we know so far about the reported split.

Nelly and Rebecca pictured looking shocked at a recent dinner party.
Since filming wrapped the bride reportedly been dating a footballer. Picture: Instagram

A source told tabloids: "The couple are still very much together on screen, but they don’t last beyond the show and one half of the couple has very much moved on."

"There was no cheating or anything, but since filming wrapped, the bride has been dating a footballer that she has known for years as a friend. Things turned romantic recently and they have been inseparable."

The tabloid added that they know the identity of the MAFS couple and the footballer, but have chosen not to reveal it. They've done this to avoid ruining the outcome of the show for viewers and prevent any disappointment, as MAFS fans are already invested in the couple.

Abi and Grace looking shocked at a dinner party.
The MAFS couple are allegedly a 'fan-favourite'. Picture: Instagram

Adding to the drama, a TikTok creator recently claimed that a new couple involved in a 'wife or husband swap situation' gets exposed at the yet-to-be-confirmed reunion.

In a video, the creator discussed alleged spoilers she had heard, which reportedly came from an anonymous source claiming to know one of the cast members. She said: "There is a couple, who is not an original couple, who I believe gets found out at the reunion or gets exposed at the final reunion.

"The couple have been away together and they got matching quotes tattoos."

The content creator later clarified in the comments that the 'original couple' weren't together on the show, rather it was a "wife or husband swap situation".

Read more MAFS UK news here:

