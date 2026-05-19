Channel 4 respond after MAFS UK's Shona & more share harrowing welfare complaints

19 May 2026, 12:09 | Updated: 19 May 2026, 12:30

Channel 4 have responded to MAFS UK stars' harrowing welfare complaints
Channel 4 have responded to MAFS UK stars' harrowing welfare complaints. Picture: Channel 4 / BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

Channel 4 have released a statement on welfare investigations after three Married at First Sight UK brides claimed they experienced sexual violations during filming.

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Channel 4 have pulled all previous seasons of Married at First Sight UK from streaming after a damning Panorama episode, 'The Dark Side of Married at First Sight', saw three MAFS UK brides come forward and allege sexual assault by their onscreen husbands.

Among the three women is Shona Manderson who appeared on MAFS UK series 6 in 2023. She has alleged her onscreen husband, Bradley Skelly, sexually violated her by crossing a boundary of consent during intercourse. Bradley has vehemently denied these claims and said he understood consent was given.

The other two brides have remained anonymous but shared harrowing details of alleged rape and abuse. All three of the brides claimed they spoke to the production's welfare team but none of their allegations were taken further. One of them revealed they're taking legal action against CPL, the production company behind MAFS UK.

Now, Channel 4 have revealed that they commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on Married at First Sight UK in April.

Shona and Brad were eventually removed from MAFS UK during filming
Shona and Brad were eventually removed from MAFS UK during filming. Picture: E4

The external review includes two parts. The first is being lawyer-led and conducted by law firm Clyde & Co. They're examining the welfare protocols in place on the programme at the time claims were raised, as well as the handling by Channel 4 and CPL of those claims.

Channel 4 have said that "Clyde & Co’s Regulatory & Investigations team comprises a global team of lawyers with deep experience of compliance, regulatory issues, investigations and enforcement".

The second part of the review is being led by former BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey, who is a highly experienced media executive with deep understanding of programme making, as well as being a vocal advocate for rigorous welfare protocols in TV production.

Lorraine has been commissioned by Channel 4 to examine if any changes should be made to current protocols for MAFS UK to further strengthen contributor welfare.

Shona Manderson was interviewed for Panorama's latest episode on MAFS UK
Shona Manderson was interviewed for Panorama's latest episode on MAFS UK. Picture: BBC

Following the claims made in the Panorama episode, Chief Executive of Channel 4, Priya Dogra has said: "I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married at First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance. “

"t would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors. Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on.

"We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved."

She continued: "On the claims that Channel 4 may have failed in its duty of care, I believe that when concerns about contributor welfare were raised, and based on the information available at the time, Channel 4 acted quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with wellbeing front and centre. 

"Nevertheless, because we aspire to the highest standards of contributor welfare, I felt strongly as Channel 4’s new CEO that it was right that we look again at how we handled issues raised at the time and ask whether changes should be made to further strengthen contributor welfare.

"That’s why last month I commissioned an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK. That review will report to me in the coming months."

Priya asserted: "We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors"

Chairwoman of Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, Baroness Kennedy, who was interviewed for the Panorama episode, has said she doesn't think the show should be aired "at all".

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