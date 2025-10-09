How much do the MAFS UK cast get paid?

9 October 2025, 17:37

MAFS expert pictured together and bride Sarah looking shocked.
Married At First Sight UK cast rate revealed. Picture: E4 & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Here's a breakdown of what the MAFS UK cast earn while they're on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From explosive dinner parties to uncomfortable commitment ceremonies, Married At First Sight UK series 10 has treated viewers to many unforgettable moments so far.

Couples like Sarah and Dean, Nelly and Steven and Keye and Davide were matched together by the experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas. While some couples have instantly connected and already declared their love, others are struggling to find common ground - a tension that's only been highlighted with weekly dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

Typically, the MAFS UK bride and grooms haven’t experienced fame before, so the show is their first real taste of the spotlight - unless you’re Divarni who's already worked on Bridgerton and Wicked. So it’s no surprise many fans are wondering whether they get paid for their reality TV stint or not.

With other reality TV shows like Love Island and I'm A Celeb pay the cast, here's the truth on what the MAFS UK cast are paid.

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 pictured together.
Cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

How much do you get paid for being on MAFS UK?

The MAFS cast aren't paid a set fee. Instead they are compensated for any money they may lose while filming the show

For example, if they have to take time off work to film, they would be reimbursed any money they'd lost - which is similar to the Love Island civilian series. While Love Island: All Stars and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! are a little different, they get paid a set fee to appear on the show.

MAFS UK series 10 groom Davide used to have quite a demanding job working as cabin crew but now he's switched to become a full time content creator.

In September 2025, he revealed he quit his job. In an Instagram post, Davide wrote: "Slowing down, rebuilding, and learning just BE. Not every season is about rushing forward sometimes it’s about pausing, healing, and trusting the next chapter will come."

Erica Roberts pictured in a TikTok.
Series 9 bride Erica Roberts revealed how much you get paid on MAFS. Picture: TikTok

Series 9 bride Erica Roberts was asked by a fans on TikTok how much you get paid per episode. She replied: "So we don't actually get paid for being on the show, but they do give us our loss of earnings."

She further explained that there was an earning cap of three grand a month. This meant, if you earned anything more than three grand a month, MAFS wouldn't cover it.

Erica added that they were given £120 a week to spend on food because they were "living just a normal life" in the apartments.

Although they're not paid, the likes of Lucinda Light and Ella Morgan have gone on to launch huge careers off the back of their time on MAFS. For many brides and grooms, it’s not just a chance to find love but an opportunity to step into the spotlight and build a life of fame.

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

