MAFS UK cast share statement urging viewers to "be kind" following backlash

The statement was originally shared by a fan account.

24 September 2025, 12:42

MAFS UK 2025 cast and David and Leight at the hen do.
MAFS UK release statement urging viewers to "be kind". Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

The MAFS UK cast have taken to social media to share a statement urging viewers to be "be kind” after backlash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Married At First Sight UK season 10 cast have shared a statement urging viewers to be "be kind" as numerous contestants have received backlash whilst the show is airing.

In the launch episode, Sarah ruffled viewers feathers with her comments about her husband, Dean. After saying 'I do', Sarah told cameras she didn't fancy him. And her disappointment only grew once she learnt he had no tattoos - a very important accessory for the bride. Later, her weight comments to Dean on their honeymoon left fans unimpressed with many making complaints to Ofcom.

And similarly, the awkward wedding between Leigh and Leah didn't go unnoticed by fans. At the alter, the couple sealed the ceremony with a brief cheek kiss, after which Leah admitted to cameras: "I don't know if she fancies me". Things only worsened for the couple when, at the end of the night, Leigh asked her wife if they could sleep in separate rooms, a move that sparked backlash from fans.

Bride Grace, who has described herself as "the nation's angriest feminist", has also faced scrutiny for challenging misogynistic comments made by her groom Ashley.

The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full
The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full. Picture: E4

A statement posted on a MAFS UK fan account, reads: "We love how invested you all are in our couples and their journey 💕 But please remember - they're real people with real lives who've put a lot on the line to be part of the experiment. Let's all say "I do" to kindness!💍✨ #BeKind"

Many of the cast have reposted the statement on their Instagram stories including Davide, Maeve, Keye and Sarah. Davide went on to share a further comment on the situation.

In the story, captioned "Be kind ❤️", he said: "Now all I ask is that you're kind, okay? If you don't say it to people's faces, just don't say it at all. Be kind to these people. We put ourselves out there to find love and regardless of the outcome of anyone's story.

He continued: " Everyone was there for the right reason and I can assure you that much. I love the entire cast, they're insane. They're beautiful people and you will see us grow and do mistakes, you do mistakes, everyone does. The only difference is yours is not recorded. Please be kind, be gentle, because it's a lot.

Leigh reposted Davide's story, and shed light on her feeling at the wedding, she wrote: "Can we all remember this when you see my attitude on tonight's ep👀 I felt VERY awkward and uncomfortable taking those photos, please don't come for me 😂😢"

MAFS UK's Davide speaks as show airs

Last year the likes of Polly, Sacha and Hannah faced a huge amount of online trolling. Sadly, things got so bad relationship expert Paul C Brunson had to intervene.

In a statement shared to Instagram he said: "Following my last story on mental health, it's time to take the temperature down around MAFS UK. The nasty and disgusting comments and DMs being directed toward the contributors are unacceptable.

"Please remember, this is a television show, created in part for entertainment. What you're seeing are short snippets, not the full scope of every interaction they have."

He ended by saying: "In fact, it reflects more on how you feel about yourself than on their behaviour. The show is incredibly popular, and these contributors are on a journey we're not even halfway through.

"If you have constructive feedback, please wait until the end of the series to share it. Until then, unless you have something positive or productive to say, just don't say anything at all."

