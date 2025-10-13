MAFS UK cast ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

The MAFS 2025 cast. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

From crepe stall owner April Holmes to personal trainer Joe Wood, MAFS UK 2025 boasts a variety of ages this season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has returned to our screens for another autumn of addictive viewing, and this season includes a wide range of ages amongst the bride and grooms who're hoping to find love with a complete stranger.

Every year we welcome a new group of hopeful singles looking for their happily ever after and 2025 is no different, with a cast ranging from their late 20s to early 60s.

Age often plays a significant role in the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson matchmaking process. They aim to pair individuals who are not only compatible, but at similar stages in life.

So, with the new couples cracking on with married life (some more successfully than others!), here's a full breakdown of all their ages.

MAFS experts paired Leisha with John. . Picture: E4

How old are the MAFS UK cast?

Divarni Balogun - 29

Julia-Ruth Smith - 29

Maeve Mathieson - 29

Leigh Harris - 30

Nelly Patel - 30

April Holmes - 31

Dean Vary - 31

Grace Law - 31

Joe Wood - 31

Leisha Lightbody - 31

Leo Stanley - 31

Sarah Gillanders - 31

Rebecca Fenney - 32

Davide Anica - 33

Keye Luke - 33

Reiss Boyce - 33

Abi Lindsay - 34

Steven Springett - 34

Ashley Dommett - 35

Leah Marie Tyrer - 35

Bailey Smith - 36

John Shepard - 38

Anita Barker - 54

Paul Rico - 60

How old is Divarni from MAFS UK?

Divarni is 29 years old.

When he’s not being a devoted dad, you’ll find him on TV sets having worked on Bridgerton and Wicked. He hoped the experts would match him with someone equally as quirky and artistic as him.

Divarni confessed it was "love at first sight" on his wedding day. Picture: E4

How old is Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK?

Julia-Ruth joined the dating show at 29 years old.

Julia-Ruth has a successful career as a professional dancer. She was ready to settle down and put her heart in the hands of the MAFS UK experts to find her Mr Right

Julia-Ruth loved her new husband's smile. Picture: E4

How old is Maeve from MAFS UK?

Like Divarni and Julia-Ruth, Maeve is 29 years old.

Maeve wasn't horsin' around, after she made a dramatic entrance on her big day, arriving on horseback and wearing a black wedding dress.

Maeve used to be a self-confessed ‘troublemaker’. Picture: E4

How old is Leigh from MAFS UK?

The NHS Clinical Coder is 30 years old.

Leigh's wedding day was an awkward watch for MAFS fans, as she refused to get close to her wife Leah during their wedding photos after already giving her the cheek at the altar.

Emotions were high on Leigh's wedding day. Picture: E4

How old is Nelly from MAFS UK?

The northern lass is 30 years old.

Nelly challenged the experts to match her with someone who is strong, emotionally intelligent, and not intimidated by a woman who knows exactly who she is.

Nelly experienced an explosive second dinner party with her husband Steven. Picture: E4

How old is April from MAFS UK?

The crepe stall owner is 31 years old.

April hoped experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson matched her with someone who is confident, tall, blonde and funny. At the hen do, she jokingly admitted "funny gets f---y".

On her wedding day, April shared her new husband ticked all her boxes. Picture: E4

How old is Dean from MAFS UK?

The groom with a penchant for rapping is 31 years old.

When love calls, nothing else matters for MAFS UK groom Dean, having previously flown all the way to Venice to go on a first date.

Dean performed twice at his wedding. Picture: E4

How old is Grace from MAFS UK?

The series 10 bride joined the Channel 4 experiment at 31 years old.

Grace's last long-term relationship was in 2023, and since then she has struggled to find her Mr Right, having claimed that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour.

Grace panicked and considered leaving before taking wedding pictures. Picture: E4

How old is Joe from MAFS UK?

Joe entered the experiment at 31 years old.

The former party boy has travelled the world collecting both passport stamps and girls’ numbers. Leaving the party lifestyle behind him, he joined the show as he was ready to settle down.

The personal trainer wanted a partner-in-crime. Picture: E4

How old is Leisha from MAFS UK?

The Scottish lass is 34 years old.

Growing up, Leisha was inspired by her parent’s 40-year-long relationship and joined the experiment in hopes to recreate what they’ve achieved - even if it's with a complete stranger.

Leisha dreamed of her wedding day since being a little girl. Picture: E4

How old is Leo from MAFS UK?

Leo, also known as Hotdogg Sanchez, is 31 years old.

The graphic designer described himself as a ‘yes man’, who is ready to be thrown in the deep end and be fully taken out of his comfort zone

Leo felt an instant connection on his wedding day. Picture: E4

How old is Sarah from MAFS UK?

Sarah joined the hit dating show at 31 years old.

Despite working as a recruitment consultant, constantly meeting new people, Sarah believed there were no eligible bachelors left in her hometown of Aberdeen.

Sarah didn't feel a connection on her wedding day. Picture: E4

How old is Rebecca from MAFS UK?

The bride entered the experiment at 32 years old.

On Rebecca and Bailey's wedding day, sparks weren't flying for Rebecca. She was unsure if her new husband fit her typical alpha man type.

Rebecca wanted an alpha man. Picture: E4

How old is Davide from MAFS UK?

Davide is 34 years old.

Davide is believed to live in the UK, though he is originally from sunny Portugal and moved to Paris at a young age. He says the city of love is the reason behind his hopeless romantic side.

Davide wanted someone was kind-hearted. Picture: E4

How old is Keye from MAFS UK?

Keye headed into the experiment on Channel 4 at 33 years old.

In his early twenties he got married which led him to have confidence issues. He's hoped that now he's older he can find 'the one' on the dating show.

Keye's first marriage ended in 2018. Picture: E4

How old is Reiss from MAFS UK?

The Essex lad is 33 years old.

Single for six months, Reiss admitted at the stag do he liked to start conversations with women at the supermarket by deliberately calling them the wrong name, hoping he would get their real name - and maybe a date.

Reiss was overwhelmed by his overexcited new wife. Picture: E4

How old is Abi from MAFS UK?

The veterinary nurse is 34 years old.

Having never been in a relationship that never lasted longer than a year, Abi hoped the experts could change her luck.

She wanted to be matched with someone who was athletic, muscular and led a healthy lifestyle - to match her lifestyle as a female body builder.

Abi's overprotective mum gave her new husband a tough grilling. Picture: E4

How old is Steven from MAFS UK?

Steven a devoted dad-of-two is 34 years old.

The investment banker came into the experiment looking for someone with personality, who’s bubbly, confident and, more importantly, someone who is not afraid to challenge him and keep him on his toes.

Steven was overjoyed by his match. Picture: E4

How old is Ashley from MAFS UK?

The series 10 groom joined the Channel 4 experiment at 35 years old.

Ashley set the experts the challenge to find him someone who enjoys a day in the outdoors or would happily join him at the pub – ideally, with blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth.

Ashley felt an initial attraction on his wedding day. Picture: E4

How old is Leah from MAFS UK?

The business owner is 34 years old.

Leah is really close to her family, so it was very important for her to be matched with someone who can slot into her family like she would be welcomed in hers.

Leah wanted to be matched with someone spontaneous. Picture: E4

How old is Bailey from MAFS UK?

The groom entered the dating experiment at 36 years old.

Bailey's past open relationship drama is set to be exposed on the show. As he didn’t always follow the rules that he arranged with his ex-fiancé Lulu.

Bailey has already dropped the L-bomb to his wife Rebecca. Picture: E4

How old is John from MAFS UK?

The half-Italian and half-Welsh groom is 34 years old.

John has found himself caught in one too many situationships, often fallings for girls quickly but struggled to turn those connections into lasting relationships.

John is a self-proclaimed 'romantic Romeo'. Picture: E4

How old is Anita from MAFS UK?

Anita is the oldest bride this season at 54 years old, but she has a zest for life.

She welcomes new adventure with open arms and hoped a new husband would join her, ideally, a daring silver fox who is just as adventurous as her

Anita wanted to be matched with a daring silver fox. Picture: E4

How old is Paul from MAFS UK?

Paul is the oldest groom on MAFS at 60 years old.

The groom wanted to be matched with someone who is outgoing, who he can share his love for life and hobbies with.

Paul looked for a romance that lasts the test of time. Picture: E4

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.