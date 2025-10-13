MAFS UK cast ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

On Air Now
From crepe stall owner April Holmes to personal trainer Joe Wood, MAFS UK 2025 boasts a variety of ages this season.
Married At First Sight UK has returned to our screens for another autumn of addictive viewing, and this season includes a wide range of ages amongst the bride and grooms who're hoping to find love with a complete stranger.
Every year we welcome a new group of hopeful singles looking for their happily ever after and 2025 is no different, with a cast ranging from their late 20s to early 60s.
Age often plays a significant role in the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson matchmaking process. They aim to pair individuals who are not only compatible, but at similar stages in life.
So, with the new couples cracking on with married life (some more successfully than others!), here's a full breakdown of all their ages.
Divarni is 29 years old.
When he’s not being a devoted dad, you’ll find him on TV sets having worked on Bridgerton and Wicked. He hoped the experts would match him with someone equally as quirky and artistic as him.
Julia-Ruth joined the dating show at 29 years old.
Julia-Ruth has a successful career as a professional dancer. She was ready to settle down and put her heart in the hands of the MAFS UK experts to find her Mr Right
Like Divarni and Julia-Ruth, Maeve is 29 years old.
Maeve wasn't horsin' around, after she made a dramatic entrance on her big day, arriving on horseback and wearing a black wedding dress.
The NHS Clinical Coder is 30 years old.
Leigh's wedding day was an awkward watch for MAFS fans, as she refused to get close to her wife Leah during their wedding photos after already giving her the cheek at the altar.
The northern lass is 30 years old.
Nelly challenged the experts to match her with someone who is strong, emotionally intelligent, and not intimidated by a woman who knows exactly who she is.
The crepe stall owner is 31 years old.
April hoped experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson matched her with someone who is confident, tall, blonde and funny. At the hen do, she jokingly admitted "funny gets f---y".
The groom with a penchant for rapping is 31 years old.
When love calls, nothing else matters for MAFS UK groom Dean, having previously flown all the way to Venice to go on a first date.
The series 10 bride joined the Channel 4 experiment at 31 years old.
Grace's last long-term relationship was in 2023, and since then she has struggled to find her Mr Right, having claimed that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour.
Joe entered the experiment at 31 years old.
The former party boy has travelled the world collecting both passport stamps and girls’ numbers. Leaving the party lifestyle behind him, he joined the show as he was ready to settle down.
The Scottish lass is 34 years old.
Growing up, Leisha was inspired by her parent’s 40-year-long relationship and joined the experiment in hopes to recreate what they’ve achieved - even if it's with a complete stranger.
Leo, also known as Hotdogg Sanchez, is 31 years old.
The graphic designer described himself as a ‘yes man’, who is ready to be thrown in the deep end and be fully taken out of his comfort zone
Sarah joined the hit dating show at 31 years old.
Despite working as a recruitment consultant, constantly meeting new people, Sarah believed there were no eligible bachelors left in her hometown of Aberdeen.
The bride entered the experiment at 32 years old.
On Rebecca and Bailey's wedding day, sparks weren't flying for Rebecca. She was unsure if her new husband fit her typical alpha man type.
Davide is 34 years old.
Davide is believed to live in the UK, though he is originally from sunny Portugal and moved to Paris at a young age. He says the city of love is the reason behind his hopeless romantic side.
Keye headed into the experiment on Channel 4 at 33 years old.
In his early twenties he got married which led him to have confidence issues. He's hoped that now he's older he can find 'the one' on the dating show.
The Essex lad is 33 years old.
Single for six months, Reiss admitted at the stag do he liked to start conversations with women at the supermarket by deliberately calling them the wrong name, hoping he would get their real name - and maybe a date.
The veterinary nurse is 34 years old.
Having never been in a relationship that never lasted longer than a year, Abi hoped the experts could change her luck.
She wanted to be matched with someone who was athletic, muscular and led a healthy lifestyle - to match her lifestyle as a female body builder.
Steven a devoted dad-of-two is 34 years old.
The investment banker came into the experiment looking for someone with personality, who’s bubbly, confident and, more importantly, someone who is not afraid to challenge him and keep him on his toes.
The series 10 groom joined the Channel 4 experiment at 35 years old.
Ashley set the experts the challenge to find him someone who enjoys a day in the outdoors or would happily join him at the pub – ideally, with blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth.
The business owner is 34 years old.
Leah is really close to her family, so it was very important for her to be matched with someone who can slot into her family like she would be welcomed in hers.
The groom entered the dating experiment at 36 years old.
Bailey's past open relationship drama is set to be exposed on the show. As he didn’t always follow the rules that he arranged with his ex-fiancé Lulu.
The half-Italian and half-Welsh groom is 34 years old.
John has found himself caught in one too many situationships, often fallings for girls quickly but struggled to turn those connections into lasting relationships.
Anita is the oldest bride this season at 54 years old, but she has a zest for life.
She welcomes new adventure with open arms and hoped a new husband would join her, ideally, a daring silver fox who is just as adventurous as her
Paul is the oldest groom on MAFS at 60 years old.
The groom wanted to be matched with someone who is outgoing, who he can share his love for life and hobbies with.