MAFS UK's Caspar married 'woman of his dreams' year after Emma marriage
Controversial Married at First Sight UK groom Caspar has announced that he is married.
10 October 2025, 14:20
This time it's real AND it's his 'dream woman'.
Married at First Sight UK groom Caspar became a controversial character during the 2024 season after he rejected his bride Emma because she's "curvy".
On their wedding day, Caspar said he didn't feel a spark and things worsened during their honeymoon after he saw Emma in a bikini.
"She’s a very positive person, very confident in herself and her body but first time seeing Emma in a bikini? I’m not feeling the sexual sparks that I was hoping to feel," Caspar said to the cameras on the show.
"Liking a more petite woman is generally something that I’ve always fancied more than curves. That’s just my preference."
Fans fumed over Caspar's reaction of Emma's body and she soon became a fan favourite for her fierce responses. "With my personality, you should see qualities bigger than my clothes size. You need to work on your view of women," she told him at one point.
Now, Caspar has shocked fans as a year after his season of MAFS aired, he's announced he is married to his "dream woman".
Sharing the news, he wrote on Instagram: "The greatest day of my life 4.10.2025. I finally married the woman of my dreams, who makes my life complete.
"What an incredible day with my forever person. I wish all people eventually find their person like I have because a love like ours with stand all storms. (Even storm amy)."
Some of his MAFS cast mates congratulated him, with Sacha commenting, "Congrats 🥹," Holly saying, "Awww congratulations Casper ♥️," and Stephen writing: "Congratulations ❤️"
One viewer did address his MAFS past, commenting: "Try not to insult this one, eh?"
Meanwhile, 'wine and a crisp' Emma, has been living her best influencer life. She's been seen hanging out with lots of reality TV stars such as Love Island and The Traitors contestants.
