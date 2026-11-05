MAFS UK 2026 is officially cancelled - Here's why and if it's ever coming back

Channel 4 confirms MAFS UK is officially cancelled. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Why is MAFS UK cancelled? A Channel 4 spokesperson has explained why Married At First Sight UK 2026 will no longer be on air.

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Channel 4 have confirmed that Married at First Sight UK has been cancelled, after an external review was commissioned following the Panorama episode that raised serious concerns about the brides' welfare.

In May this year, Panorama released an episode called, 'The Dark Side of Married at First Sight', which saw three MAFS UK brides come forward and allege that they were sexually assaulted by their onscreen husbands.

One of the three brides, who shared her experience on the show, was MAFS UK series 6 star Shona Manderson. She alleged that her onscreen husband, Bradley Skelly, sexually violated her by crossing a boundary of consent during intercourse — he has denied these claims and said he understood consent was given.

Following the Panorama episode, Channel 4 announced they had commissioned an external review into contributor welfare and were taking the situation “very seriously". Now, five months on, the show has been cancelled.

Read more: MAFS UK star Holly issues heartbreaking statement after newborn twins pass away

Shona and Brad were eventually removed from MAFS UK during filming. Picture: Channel 4

Why has MAFS UK been cancelled?

Channel 4's broadcaster's chief executive Priya Dogra has confirmed today that following the external review into the three MAFS UK brides, who came forward, the show has been cancelled.

Speaking about the allegations, Priya said: "I would like to repeat that I am very sorry for the distress those women have clearly felt.

"I hope our actions – in swiftly commissioning the review and taking clear, decisive steps - demonstrate our commitment to the wellbeing of all contributors and our desire to relentlessly strengthen industry standards.”

Priya also confirmed that series 6 of MAFS UK, which was in production when the review was commissioned, would not be broadcast as it was not made under the recommended strengthened protocols.

She also shared that the spin-off series, Second Married at First Sight, which was in pre-production and paused during the review, will not resume production.

Going forward, Priya shared that the show's budget will now be reinvested in "bold innovative new programmes".

Shona Manderson was interviewed for Panorama's latest episode on MAFS UK. Picture: BBC

It's unclear if the full report from the external review will be published. However, a "summary of findings and recommendations" has been released by Channel 4.

The first part of the review, conducted by law firm Clyde & Co, looked at 31,172 documents and 20 hours of broadcast and unaired footage. They found that Channel 4 and CPL's (the production company behind MAFS UK) welfare protocols were compliant with Ofcom's broadcasting code.

The second part of the review was led by TV producer Lorraine Heggessey who examined if any changes should be made to current protocols for MAFS UK to further strengthen contributor welfare.

In her findings, Lorraine found the welfare protocols for MAFS UK were "extremely thorough and of a high standard".

They offered observations on "the specific challenges associated with the MAFS UK format" and made "future-facing recommendations" to adjust the format. In conclusion, they found it would be "reasonable" to continue to produce future series of MAFS UK.

Will there ever be another MAFS UK series?

Despite the review concluding that it would be "reasonable" to continue to produce future series of MAFS UK, Chief Executive Priya Dogra stated that the program has "run its course" and that implementing all of the review's recommended welfare changes would fundamentally alter the core format of the show.

Instead she has said the show's budget will now be reinvested in "bold innovative new programmes".

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