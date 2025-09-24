Why MAFS UK's Maeve wore a black wedding dress explained

She also chose to ride a horse into the wedding.

24 September 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 24 September 2025, 22:34

MAFS UK's Maeve chose to wear a black dress on her wedding day
MAFS UK's Maeve chose to wear a black dress on her wedding day. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Maeve wasn't the only Married at First Sight UK bride in 2025 to not wear a white dress.

Geordie lass Maeve chose to not opt for tradition when it came to her Married at First Sight wedding. Instead, she rode on a horse to the aisle wearing a black dress and met her future husband, Joe.

Last year, MAFS UK's Sacha chose to wear a pink dress and this year, Maeve's co-star Nelly, wore a red two piece dress to honour her Indian heritage. Nelly also had a unique wedding entrance as she was carried down the aisle in a dollie decorated with flowers.

While Nelly's epic entrance was met with adoration from her husband Steven, Joe was less impressed by the unconventional entrance. Confused, he said to the cameras: "I thought you wear black for a funeral, not a wedding."

So, why did Maeve chose to not wear white to her MAFS wedding?

MAFS UK's Maeve and Joe on their wedding day
MAFS UK's Maeve and Joe on their wedding day. Picture: E4

Why did MAFS UK's Maeve wear a black wedding dress?

Maeve told her friends the reason she chose a black dress was to mourn her single life. She explained: "RIP to my single life, and I'm a bit of a dark horse.”

And her entrance on a horse can be explained by her love for horses. Over the years, Maeve has shared pictures on her Instagram with her horse called Tara.

Horses and riding is clearly important to her, so it's no wonder she included it in her big day.

Maeve entered her wedding on horseback
Maeve entered her wedding on horseback. Picture: E4
Maeve with her horse Tara
Maeve with her horse Tara. Picture: Instagram

The reason for MAFS UK brides choosing to not wear white on their wedding days could also be because they aren't legal weddings.

The marriages in the UK version of the show are not legally binding because couples are not required to sign a marriage license.

On Channel 4's website it reads: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake."

