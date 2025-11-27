Real reason for MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca split exposed

27 November 2025, 16:23

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans
MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK's Rebecca previously hinted at the real reason she and Bailey split after filming.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK couple Bailey and Rebecca shocked fans when it was revealed that they had split after making it to Final Vows.

While the pair were struggling with the long distance aspect of their relationship, they were so in love they seemed determined to make things work. With Bailey tied to Hove, where his daughter lives, it was left to Rebecca to potentially make the move from her life in Liverpool.

However, at the reunion dinner party, Rebecca proudly declared: "I do love Hove, and I probably could see a life there. And I feel like I want to be wherever you are."

When their devastating split was revealed, the reason was kept under wraps but now it's been revealed that Bailey was the one to end it and he went on to quickly get with someone else.

Rebecca and Bailey on their MAFS wedding day
Rebecca and Bailey on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

After cheating speculation swirled, Bailey took to Instagram to say: "I didn’t handle our break up well and for that I’m truly sorry to Bec, but I was completely loyal the whole way through our relationship."

Then, speaking to Cosmopolitan, Rebecca said: "As Bailey stated in his recent statement, events that happened as soon as he broke up with me meant there was never any chance of us rekindling things."

She added: "We’re now four months on since our relationship ended, and no I wouldn’t class us as friends."

Fans have been left wondering what Bailey did after their relationship ended that caused such a rift - but now it has been revealed.

Bailey and Rebecca had an emotional final date
Bailey and Rebecca had an emotional final date. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to the tabloids at The Beauty Awards 2025, MAFS 2024 groom Nathan started saying: "Do you know what, I have got a bit of an exclusive but I can't... no."

After some hesitation, he continued: "I think they were separated by then, but when we [him and girlfriend Abi] met them at the festival that's when he was supposed to have got with someone."

Nathan revealed that he and Abi had been there at the Dorset festival SandFest in July where Bailey reportedly got with someone else not long after calling it quits with Rebecca.

When Rebecca announced their split, she simply wrote on Instagram: "To answer all the questions.... Yes, he fumbled."

