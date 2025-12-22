MAFS UK’s Bailey speaks out after Rebecca goes public with new girlfriend

22 December 2025, 11:44

Bailey's MAFS promo image and Rebecca pictured posing with her girlfriend.
Bailey reacts to Rebecca's new relationship after going Instagram official. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK’s Bailey opens up about how he learned Rebecca was in a new relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Bailey has broken his silence for the first time, revealing he's in "total shock" after his ex-wife Rebecca recently hard-launched her new girlfriend.

Despite being one of the strongest couples in the season, Rebecca and Bailey announced their split shortly after the reunion episode aired, with Rebecca claiming Bailey had "fumbled" the relationship. However, Rebecca has since found love again, having gone Instagram official with Liverpool footballer Lily Woodham.

Following Rebecca's romance revelation, Bailey has now spoken out, sharing his thoughts about their relationship and revealing how he found out - and it's more surprising than you think.

Rebecca and Bailey pictured walking together at final vows.
Rebecca and Bailey made it thorough final vows. Picture: Channel 4

Bailey revealed to tabloids that he didn't see it coming, saying: “I had no idea, zero. I didn’t know. I mean, yeah, total shock to me.”

The MAFS star went on to admit that Rebecca never showed an interest in women during their time together. However, her flirty behaviour with co-star Leah did lead to a heated argument and become a talking point among fans - despite both denying anything more than a friendship.

He said: “Obviously, I raised a few concerns around Leah’s flirting during the show and I was always kind of reassured that it didn’t really matter because Bec doesn’t fancy women, so yeah, it was definitely news to me.

“I look back now, it’s almost like there was some sort of, maybe a little bit of chemistry or something that was just a bit more…”

The father-of-one added that he’s never been jealous of a partner’s connection with another woman before, but the Leah situation was new territory for him.

He said: “I raised it at one of the dinner parties and I said, ‘Look, it’s gone past just like jokey mates and some of the stuff that’s said is definitely flirty and it didn’t sit right with me’."

A Photo Booth picture of Rebecca and her girlfriend.
Rebecca recently went Instagram official with her new girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Bailey and Rebecca no longer speak and don't follow each other on Instagram, so he found out about the relationship through friends who flooded him with messages.

Reflecting on the moment he learned the news, he said: “I was not expecting it at all. I almost thought maybe it was a bit of like a joke at first, but obviously it’s serious, and like they look happy, so I’ve got no bad feelings towards it.

“It just made me think back of other times, and you start thinking, ‘oh, maybe there was something there.”

He even joked that if it had been Leah whom Rebecca ended up with, he wouldn’t have been “too surprised”. But, despite everything that's happened, Bailey revealed he is still single and looking for the “right one”.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Maeve's promo image and Maeve and Joe looking serious at a commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK’s Maeve shares first glimpse of new boyfriend after split from Joe

Davide and Keye pictured at final vows and a screenshot of Davide cuddling his new boyfriend.

MAFS UK's Davide goes 'public' with new boyfriend after Keye's comments

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured posing with girlfriend Lily.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca hard launches new girlfriend after split from Bailey

Leigh and Davide pictured smiling at a red carpet event and Keye looking angry on MAFS.

MAFS UK's Leigh defends Davide's new relationship after 'shady' Keye remark

April's MAFS promo image and pictured laughing during an interview.

MAFS UK April reveals 2023 groom slid in her DMs

MAFS UK 2025 cast will reunite once more for a TV special

MAFS UK 2025 confirm surprise second reunion episode

Hot On Capital

Meg and Dejon pictured outside the villa and posing together in a selfie.

Love Island's Meg and Dejon announce split after seven months

Love Island

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry removes fan-fave Ilya and Shane moment from the book

Heated Rivalry removes fan-fave Ilya and Shane moment from the book

Every actress who has auditioned for Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled movie

Every actress who's auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Hendrick pictured at his audition and December 10 posing on The Next Act.

Who is Hendrik from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Taylor Swift's workout routine for The Eras Tour has been revealed

Taylor Swift's brutal workout routine goes viral: Inside her intense Eras Tour training

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out? Episode 3 and 4 release times

Here's what time Taylor Swift documentary episodes 3 and 4 come out on Disney+

Tasha Ghouri and Cam Whitnall posing with a festive backdrop and an up close black and white image.

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri hard launches new boyfriend Cam Whitnall

Love Island

KJ Apa sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer

KJ Apa's voice is completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer

Danny pictured at his audition and with posing with December 10.

Who is Danny from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift took two weeks to handwrite letters to her Eras Tour crew

How much did Taylor Swift give her Eras Tour dancers as a bonus?

Nicolas audition for The Next Act and pictured with December 10 bandmates.

Who is Nicholas from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Cruz pictured on The Next Act and the boyband posing together.

Who is Cruz from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

More TV & Entertainment News

Angry Ginge's promo image and his mum and sister pictured on I'm A Celeb.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge speaks out on his sister's past mental health struggles

Love Island promo image and islanders pictured looking shocked.

Love Island 2026 set for major shake-up with unexpected new twist

Love Island

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out on Netflix

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Here's why Netflix cancelled Boots ahead of season 2

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Bailey and Rebecca smiling together and Bec pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca confirms new relationship after split from Bailey

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley

MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

Keye and Davide pictured smiling on their wedding day and Davide on a podcast.

MAFS UK’s Davide breaks silence on reason for shocking split with Keye

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans

Real reason for MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca split exposed

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show