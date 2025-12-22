MAFS UK’s Bailey speaks out after Rebecca goes public with new girlfriend

Bailey reacts to Rebecca's new relationship after going Instagram official. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK’s Bailey opens up about how he learned Rebecca was in a new relationship.

Married At First Sight UK's Bailey has broken his silence for the first time, revealing he's in "total shock" after his ex-wife Rebecca recently hard-launched her new girlfriend.

Despite being one of the strongest couples in the season, Rebecca and Bailey announced their split shortly after the reunion episode aired, with Rebecca claiming Bailey had "fumbled" the relationship. However, Rebecca has since found love again, having gone Instagram official with Liverpool footballer Lily Woodham.

Following Rebecca's romance revelation, Bailey has now spoken out, sharing his thoughts about their relationship and revealing how he found out - and it's more surprising than you think.

Rebecca and Bailey made it thorough final vows. Picture: Channel 4

Bailey revealed to tabloids that he didn't see it coming, saying: “I had no idea, zero. I didn’t know. I mean, yeah, total shock to me.”

The MAFS star went on to admit that Rebecca never showed an interest in women during their time together. However, her flirty behaviour with co-star Leah did lead to a heated argument and become a talking point among fans - despite both denying anything more than a friendship.

He said: “Obviously, I raised a few concerns around Leah’s flirting during the show and I was always kind of reassured that it didn’t really matter because Bec doesn’t fancy women, so yeah, it was definitely news to me.

“I look back now, it’s almost like there was some sort of, maybe a little bit of chemistry or something that was just a bit more…”

The father-of-one added that he’s never been jealous of a partner’s connection with another woman before, but the Leah situation was new territory for him.

He said: “I raised it at one of the dinner parties and I said, ‘Look, it’s gone past just like jokey mates and some of the stuff that’s said is definitely flirty and it didn’t sit right with me’."

Rebecca recently went Instagram official with her new girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Bailey and Rebecca no longer speak and don't follow each other on Instagram, so he found out about the relationship through friends who flooded him with messages.

Reflecting on the moment he learned the news, he said: “I was not expecting it at all. I almost thought maybe it was a bit of like a joke at first, but obviously it’s serious, and like they look happy, so I’ve got no bad feelings towards it.

“It just made me think back of other times, and you start thinking, ‘oh, maybe there was something there.”

He even joked that if it had been Leah whom Rebecca ended up with, he wouldn’t have been “too surprised”. But, despite everything that's happened, Bailey revealed he is still single and looking for the “right one”.

