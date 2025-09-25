Meet MAFS UK groom Bailey - Age, job, child, where he's from and height revealed

The MAFS groom is a proud dad-of-one.

Married at First Sight UK star Bailey and his daughter Bluebelle. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK has introduced us to Bailey but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the MAFS groom including his age, job, where he's from and more.

Confident dad-of-one Bailey is looking for love on Married at First Sight UK. While Bailey says he's had no trouble getting the girls, he says he can't find the right one.

Bailey has been single for the last year and hasn’t found anyone who can match his energy. He says his three-year-old daughter Bluebelle is his biggest achievement in life. So the proud father came into the experiment hoping that the experts would find him a wife who's kind, family oriented, and who will be a good role model to his daughter.

The experts have matched him with strong-willed bride Rebecca who is looking for someone she can build a future with, beyond the experiment.

So, as we watch Bailey and Rebecca's MAFS journey unfold, here's everything you need to know about Bailey.

Bailey is on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK's Bailey?

The groom entered the experiment aged 36.

Where is MAFS UK's Bailey from?

The reality TV hubby is originally from St Albans but moved to Brighton eight years ago.

What is Bailey from MAFS UK's job?

When Bailey moved to Brighton he set up his own micro-brewery, Bluebelle Brewing Co. The business specialises in vegan and gluten free craft beer.

Bailey owns a vegan craft beer company. Picture: Instagram

How tall is MAFS UK's Bailey?

Bailey prides himself on being 6ft 4" tall, saying it's a must to mention it on any dating profile. But his MAFS wife Rebecca, who asked how tall he was at the altar, is unconvinced. Talking to the producers she said she doesn't think he's any taller than 6ft 1" - where's the measuring tape when you need it...

Does MAFS UK's Bailey have children?

Yes, he has one three-year-old daughter called Bluebelle Meadow Bailey. He had his child with influencer and jewellery brand owner Lulu.

It was reported before MAFS UK aired that he and Lulu had an open relationship with certain boundaries that Bailey didn't follow strictly. Bailey and Lulu split a year before he went on the hit dating show.

What is MAFS UK's Bailey's Instagram?

You can find Bailey @bigbearbai, where he has shared lots of adorable pictures of him and his daughter.

Who did Bailey married on MAFS UK?

Bailey was matched by the experts with 31-year-old gym bunny Rebecca.

