Are MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

8 October 2025, 22:00

April and Leo said 'I do' on MAFS UK 2025
April and Leo said 'I do' on MAFS UK 2025. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

April and Leo met on Married at First Sight UK 2025 but are they still together, or have they split? Here's what we know about their MAFS relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

April and Leo joined Married at First Sight UK 2025 later on in the experiment, alongside two other 'intruder' couples, John and Abi, and Reiss and Leisha.

While they might have less time until Final Vows, their journey will be no less intense as they'll experience all the usual challenges thrown at them by experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Doughlas and Paul C Brunson.

When they arrived, couple Anita and Paul had been the first couple to leave the show, but will April and Leo have a connection that lasts?

Frank and honest April is looking for her fairytale ending, and 'yes man' Leo is hoping to final get himself out of the friend zone. But did they get what they were looking for?

Here's what we know about the future of April and Leo's MAFS journey...

April and Leo married on MAFS UK
April and Leo married on MAFS UK. Picture: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Are MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

While the show is still airing and we've not long ago witnessed their wedding, we don't have an answer for that just yet. However, we will update this page as soon as we know what happens between the two of them.

What we do know now is that the pair are following each other on Instagram, which is usually a good sign. Still, the future of this couples' relationship is one that could be in danger due to it's long distance nature.

Leo lives out in Dubai, while April lives in UK seaside town Weymouth.

April and Leo on their MAFS wedding day
April and Leo on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Simon Johns / CPL / Channel 4

Announcing her appearance on MAFS, April wrote on Instagram: "Never been one for the conventional lifestyle 👀 so marrying a stranger seemed pretty on brand 💍 Watch me on Married at First Sight from Monday the 6th of October."

Leo's announcement read: "Didn’t exactly have ‘marrying a stranger’ on my bingo card this year… But here we are. 🤷‍♂️"

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

