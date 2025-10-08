Meet MAFS UK bride April - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK is introducing April as a bride for 2025. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

April Holmes is on MAFS UK 2025 but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the bride from how old she is to her Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK bride and crepe stall owner April Holmes, has swapped serving sweet treats at weddings to saying 'I do' to a complete stranger.

Single since 2023, after a series of unhealthy relationships, April is now ready to settle down and get her fairytale ending. She entrusted the experts to match her with someone who is confident, tall, blonde and funny - at the hen do, she jokingly admitted "funny gets f---y".

MAFS experts paired her with Leo, a ‘yes man’ who loves being taken out of his comfort zone – the perfect groom for the dating experiment. Before she walked down the aisle, April openly shared: “I’ve had relationships, but never the kind that last forever." Here's hoping she'll find her forever love with a stranger.

As we watch the journey of April and Leo's relationship unfold, here's everything we know about April, from her job to her Instagram.

April has long dreamed of her fairytale ending. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK's April?

April joined the E4 dating experiment at 31 years old, the same age as her husband.

After a series of unhealthy relationships, at 31 years old April knows what she wants and isn't afraid to be honest about how she’s feeling.

Where is MAFS UK's April from?

She is from the seaside town Weymouth in Dorset.

April dreams of a fairytale ending with a quirky partner who matches fun-loving lifestyle.

What is MAFS UK's April job?

April has a sweet treat lover's dream job, as she is a crepe stall owner.

Since 2019, April and her cousin have served crepes at weddings, festivals and small events. But over the years, April has longed to trade places with the brides she serves and be the one to get married.

April has owned a crepe company with her cousin since 2019. Picture: Instagram

Who did April marry on MAFS UK 2025?

April married Leo, a graphic designer from Chichester. Before she joined the E4 dating show she challenged the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to match her with someone who is confident, tall, blonde and funny.

Having been single for two years, April revealed during the hen do she hasn't been on more than three dates with the same person. Reflecting on her most recent date, she admitted to the girls she went on it to get "laid".

What is MAFS UK's April Instagram?

You can keep updated with the new bride here: @_aprilholmes_

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.