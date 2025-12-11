MAFS UK April reveals 2023 groom slid in her DMs

11 December 2025, 17:26

April's MAFS promo image and pictured laughing during an interview.
A former MAFS groom has slid into April's DMs. Picture: E4 & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's April has confessed a series eight groom has hit her up in the DMs after split from Leo.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Someone should check on April's DMs, as the Married At First Sight UK intruder bride has revealed that a 2023 MAFS groom recently made a move on her via Instagram following her split from show hubby Leo.

Although April and Leo shared an instant connection on their wedding day, April struggled to connect with Leo on a deeper level. Before their homestays, she admitted it was the last opportunity she'd get to see the "real Leo". However, in the end, things didn’t improve, and they split at the final commitment ceremony.

Intruder brides April, Leisha, and Abi were recently reunited for a catch-up with Cosmopolitan, during which April confessed that a former MAFS 2023 groom had cheekily slid into her DMs. Here's what she had to say.

April and Leo pictured doing a thumbs up on their MAFS wedding day.
April and Leo both felt an instant connection on their wedding day. Picture: E4

As three out of the two girls are single, April asked Leisha if there had been any celebrities or footballers in her DMs, to which she replied: "Maybe we've had a wee little cheeky DM's. But we don't kiss and tell."

April then shared whether any celebrities or footballers had been in her DMs. She said: "Definitely not footballers, they're not my type any way, shape or form."

"Um, but yeah, maybe some previous cast. Previous MAFS cast," she spilled.

Leisha and Abi were shocked and urged her to spill the tea, but April responded, "No, I shan't", before Leisha confidently said: "I know who he is. I know who he is anyway. Is it Georges? Oh Georges."

Now, if you're wondering who Georges is, let us take you back to 2023, when Georges Berthonneau appeared in series eight and married Peggy Rose.

Although the pair made it to final vows, they shockingly announced their split just before the final MAFS reunion episode aired.

Series eight ex-couple, Peggy and George, pictured together before a dinner party.
Peggy and George ended their marriage before the final reunion episode. . Picture: E4

Following their breakup, Georges went on to date former Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in November 2024 - before her appearance on Love Island All Stars in January this year.

When Ekin-Su was on Love Island All Stars - having a budding romance with Curtis Pritchard - Georges claimed they were actually “boyfriend and girlfriend”, and that she had thrown it away for a "TV romance".

A source close to Ekin insisted that she was upfront about her intentions to "pursue a new relationship on Love Island" and that Georges chose to remain involved with her, despite knowing their relationship would end prior to the show.

Ekin has since broken up with Curtis, with tabloids reporting it was a "mutual decision".

By the looks of it, April isn't interested in taking things further with Georges, but we now know that's not because she's dating co-star Ashley.

There had been endless speculation that she and Ashley were dating, but she has now said there is no "romantic" connection between them and they they're just friends.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK 2025 cast will reunite once more for a TV special

MAFS UK 2025 confirm surprise second reunion episode

Bailey and Rebecca smiling together and Bec pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca confirms new relationship after split from Bailey

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley

MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

Keye and Davide pictured smiling on their wedding day and Davide on a podcast.

MAFS UK’s Davide breaks silence on reason for shocking split with Keye

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans

Real reason for MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca split exposed

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

Hot On Capital

Simon Cowell at a red carpet and pictured with his son.

Why Simon Cowell's huge net worth won't be inherited by his son

December 10 is Simon Cowell's new boyband

Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 tease exciting fresh music

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney Plus?

Taylor Swift documentary release time and exactly when it comes out on Disney+

Angry Ginge's siste rand mum on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb fans rush to defend Angry Ginge's sister from hate

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Simon Cowell has introduced his new boyband - December 10

Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's new Netflix boy band

Taylor Swift pictured on Stephen Colbert's talkshow and masters announcement post.

Taylor Swift reveals how she chose which albums to re-record first

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Love Island's Meg and Dejon have addressed their reported split with cryptic posts

Love Island's Meg and Dejon break silence on 'split' with cryptic posts

Love Island

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Taylor Swift shares her favourite Taylor Swift songs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Taylor Swift reveals her favourite Taylor Swift songs

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 4 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 4 comes out

Wicked For Good director explains major deleted Glinda scene that was cut from the movie

Wicked For Good director explains deleted Glinda scene that was cut from the movie

Meg and Dejon smiling in a selfie and pictured in the villa looking serious.

Why did Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

Love Island

Alex Warren

Alex Warren wins Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough Artist at 2025 Global Player Awards

Emily In Paris season 5 is coming to our screens this December

When does Emily In Paris season 5 come out?

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge reportedly lost money by going on the show

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge 'lost hundreds of thousands of pounds' going on the show

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars start? Air date confirmed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and Angry Ginge being crowned King of The Jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Aitch predicted Ginge's win before filming even started

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

More TV & Entertainment News

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

Love Island

I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date has been confirmed

When's the I'm A Celeb reunion? I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date confirmed

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.

MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

Reiss and Leisha pictured at final vows and Reiss and Leisha posing together.

MAFS Reiss admits he started dating TOWIE star again shortly after Leisha split

Keye and Davide pictured at the reunion and Keye posing.

MAFS UK’s Keye confirms split after Davide found his dating profile

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at final vows and a glamorous photo.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca confirms split with savage swipe at Bailey

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.

MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion