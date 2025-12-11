MAFS UK April reveals 2023 groom slid in her DMs

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's April has confessed a series eight groom has hit her up in the DMs after split from Leo.

Someone should check on April's DMs, as the Married At First Sight UK intruder bride has revealed that a 2023 MAFS groom recently made a move on her via Instagram following her split from show hubby Leo.

Although April and Leo shared an instant connection on their wedding day, April struggled to connect with Leo on a deeper level. Before their homestays, she admitted it was the last opportunity she'd get to see the "real Leo". However, in the end, things didn’t improve, and they split at the final commitment ceremony.

Intruder brides April, Leisha, and Abi were recently reunited for a catch-up with Cosmopolitan, during which April confessed that a former MAFS 2023 groom had cheekily slid into her DMs. Here's what she had to say.

As three out of the two girls are single, April asked Leisha if there had been any celebrities or footballers in her DMs, to which she replied: "Maybe we've had a wee little cheeky DM's. But we don't kiss and tell."

April then shared whether any celebrities or footballers had been in her DMs. She said: "Definitely not footballers, they're not my type any way, shape or form."

"Um, but yeah, maybe some previous cast. Previous MAFS cast," she spilled.

Leisha and Abi were shocked and urged her to spill the tea, but April responded, "No, I shan't", before Leisha confidently said: "I know who he is. I know who he is anyway. Is it Georges? Oh Georges."

Now, if you're wondering who Georges is, let us take you back to 2023, when Georges Berthonneau appeared in series eight and married Peggy Rose.

Although the pair made it to final vows, they shockingly announced their split just before the final MAFS reunion episode aired.

Following their breakup, Georges went on to date former Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in November 2024 - before her appearance on Love Island All Stars in January this year.

When Ekin-Su was on Love Island All Stars - having a budding romance with Curtis Pritchard - Georges claimed they were actually “boyfriend and girlfriend”, and that she had thrown it away for a "TV romance".

A source close to Ekin insisted that she was upfront about her intentions to "pursue a new relationship on Love Island" and that Georges chose to remain involved with her, despite knowing their relationship would end prior to the show.

Ekin has since broken up with Curtis, with tabloids reporting it was a "mutual decision".

By the looks of it, April isn't interested in taking things further with Georges, but we now know that's not because she's dating co-star Ashley.

There had been endless speculation that she and Ashley were dating, but she has now said there is no "romantic" connection between them and they they're just friends.

