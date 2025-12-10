MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

10 December 2025, 11:23 | Updated: 10 December 2025, 11:37

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley
MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley. Picture: Cosmopolitan/Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's April has finally addressed the rumours that she and Ashley are dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK viewers have been convinced 2025 cast mates April and Ashley are dating. Rumours began while the show was airing and were heightened afterwards when Ashley shared some cosy snaps with April.

During the show, when the cast were asked who they fancied outside of their marriage, or who they'd like to be coupled up with aside from their partner, April and Ashley always chose each other.

So, when April's marriage to Leo, and Ashley's marriage to Grace failed, fans were sure the pair would start dating. And people thought they had, especially when Ashley went on to share pictures of them spending time together, tagging April and saying: "I genuinely forgot how fun you are to be around 🫶🏼"

Now, April has finally spoken out about the truth of her and Ashley's relationship.

Ashley and April skating with other cast mates
Ashley and April skating with other cast mates. Picture: Instagram

In a conversation with fellow MAFS stars Abi and Leisha, via Cosmopolitan, April set the record straight saying: "Me and Ashley are not dating, we've never dated."

"We're really good friends, we obviously got on in the experiment really well and then leaving the experiment and stuff like that, Ashley's just like that with everyone, he's friendly with everyone," she said.

April continued by explaining their dynamic: "Yeah, there isn't anything going on romantically, it's genuinely just friendship. Like it was in the experiment, there's never been anything romantic in that sense. As much as I know it looks like it!"

Leisha pointed out that Ashley does share posts of him and Sarah too. "Exactly, yeah. He just has that friendship with a lot of the cast, I'm just one of them," April replied.

She acknowledged that viewers and fans of the show would think something could be going on because during the experiment she chose him in most of the games.

"I do find the man attractive, I'm not saying I don't find him attractive, but I don't have any romantic feeling towards him. It's always been that way," she concluded.

Ashley has shared pictures with Sarah on his Instagram too, but he specifically named her as a "friend". He's recently sparked new rumours with 2024 bride Hannah Norburn.

Hannah and Ashley have been spending time together and recently Hannah was in Wales, Ashley's hometown, having some "festive fun". Their pictures and videos together have fans speculating.

MAFS UK's Ashley and Hannah in Wales
MAFS UK's Ashley and Hannah in Wales. Picture: Instagram

One fan said: "Are these cheeky selfie’s with ash dropping confirming….😍👀"

Another commented: "Everyone thought April & Ash.... And you sweep in hahahaha."

However, someone who appears to be friends with Ashley has named Hannah as his "best friend", seemingly shutting down any romance rumours.

"Very much the perfect best friend to our ash and a perfect added addition to our family 😂🥂🫶," they commented.

