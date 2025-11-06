MAFS UK's April and Ashley fuel dating rumours with cosy ice skating date

April and Ashley formed an unlikely bond. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's every theory that Married At First Sight UK's April Holme and Ashely Dommett are dating explained.

When intruder bride April Holmes joined Married At First Sight UK, she formed a close friendship with Ashley Dommett, which raised eyebrows for his wife Grace and viewers at home.

MAFS fans were first made aware of their close bond during a drinking game, where April revealed she found Ashley the 'funniest' and 'most attractive' groom in the group - and it seemed like the feeling was mutual. In a parallel came, Ashley named April was the 'funniest' wife in the group.

Although both their comments were fleeting, at the following commitment ceremony the extent of their friendship was brought to light. Grace broke down in tears to experts, revealing the details of an argument her and Ashley had about his friendship with April. In the end, the couple cleared the air and both decided to 'stay' in the experiment.

Now that both April and Ashley are single, and with speculation that a “wife or husband swap” will be soon be exposed in the next episode (Sunday 10th November), here are all the theories pointing to April and Ashley being the 'new couple'.

Abi, Ashley, April, and Steven pictured dancing together at Partner Swap week. Picture: E4

Cosy ice skating trip

Alongside cast mates, Leigh, Dean, and Davide, April and Ashley enjoyed a fun day out at an ice rink. They shared lots of pictures and videos to Instagram of their festive day out, but fans can't help but notice Ashley look very close.

In one video, April has her hands on Ashley's hips and in a photo captured by a professional photographer, Ashley looks very comfortable with his arm around April's shoulder.

Ashley and April skating with other cast mates. Picture: Instagram

April's suspicious Instagram story

What's more, April recently posted an intriguing image to Instagram story, which showed her holding a beer in at a bar. Yes, this is totally normal - until you notice she added a emoji of the Welsh flag.

This may be an innocent trip to Wales, however, it's worth noting that Ashley lives in Bridgend, a town in Wales.

April's recent Instagram story featuring a Welsh flag emoji. . Picture: Instagram

They follow each other on Instagram

Adding to the speculation, fans have noticed that Ashley doesn't follow ex-wife Grace on Instagram - but he does follow April. And, unsurprisingly April follows him back.

Fans seem very much in support of the possible couple and have taken to social media to share their support.

Wife or husband swap situation

In the upcoming teaser for episode 31 (Sunday 9th November), the remaining couples are separated from their partners and joined by past bride and grooms with the likes of Julia-Ruth, Divarni, and April all making a special appearance.

In the preview, the separate groups find out about who was involved in the rumoured 'wife or husband' swap situation, and by their reactions, it's clearly a must watch.

Maeve can be seen shouting "Was it you or was it him?", while Keye asked the unknown individual, "Have you slept with him?"

