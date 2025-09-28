Meet MAFS UK bride Anita - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Anita wanted an adventurous man.

MAFS UK is introducing Anita as a bride for 2025. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Anita Barker as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old she is to her Instagram.

Married At First Sight UK has introduced Anita Barker, a bride who is ready to find her match.

Anita's life was turned upside down after she lost her mother, her job, and 17-year relationship - all in the space of six weeks. But, instead of giving up, she decided to take back control. Now, with a zest for life, she wanted to be matched with a daring silver fox who is just as adventurous as her.

The experts paired her with Paul - energetic, full of life, and luckily a silver fox. But, despite their promising match, their wedding day fell short of the picture perfect day she had always dreamed of. After she said 'I do', she revealed to the cameras: "He's not the silver fox I had in mind."

As we watch the journey of Anita and Paul's relationship unfold, here's everything we know about Anita from her to job to her Instagram.

Anita is a proud mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids. Picture: Channel 4

Who old is MAFS UK Anita?

Anita is the oldest MAFS UK bride this season at 54 years old, but she has a zest for life.

When she isn't working or fulfilling her grandmother duties, you'll likely find her cutting shapes on the dance floor - having been known to take solo trips to Ibiza. And if that’s not adventurous enough, she’s also dabbled in fire-eating and taken to the sky with helicopter flying lessons - unsurprisingly, she is looking for a man who is just as adventurous as her.

Where is MAFS UK Anita from?

She is from Durham a city in northeast England, south of Newcastle upon Tyne.

According to Anita's Instagram, she recently caught up with series 9 contestant Kieran Chapman. While Kieran didn't find his forever love on the show, we can imagine he shared plenty of valuable advice for handling the unique experience.

Anita caught up with series 9 contestant Kieran Chapman. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK Anita's job?

Anita works as an operations manager.

When she's not busy working, you'll find her spending time with her family. Anita is a proud mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids, her family means everything to her - they’re the ones who keep her young at heart and full of life.

What is MAFS UK Anita looking for?

Divorced with a new lease of life, Anita hoped the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, would find her a daring silver fox, who is just as adventurous as her!

After she lost her mother, her job and then faced the breakdown of a 17-year relationship, Anita decided to change her mindset - to instead welcome new adventure with open arms, and hopefully a new husband by her side.

Anita is looking for a man who is just as adventurous as her. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK Anita's Instagram?

You can find her sharing all parts of her life here @anitabarker12. We're obsessed by her inspirational bio: "It’s not about growing old gracefully, it’s about living life fiercely🔥."

