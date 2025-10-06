Meet MAFS UK bride Abi - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

6 October 2025, 21:00

Abi's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.
MAFS UK is introducing Abi as a bride for 2025. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Abi Lindsay as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old she is to her Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The drama continues as Married At First Sight UK has introduced Abi Lindsay, a bride who is ready to find her match.

Having never been in a relationship which lasted longer than a year, and a string of bad dates which often left her heartbroken. Abi entrusted the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to match her with someone who treats her right and respects her.

The experts matched her with John, a marketing consultant who has been single for the past five years. Despite the picture perfect day, John quickly learnt he not only has to live up the expectations of Abi, but her overprotective mum as well. At the wedding reception, Abi's mum didn’t hold back, speaking to the cameras she confessed: "I'm the one who vets everybody. I'm the bad guy. Beware."

As we watch the journey of Abi and John's relationship unfold, here's everything we know about Abi from her to job to her Instagram.

Abi and her mum pictured on her MAFS wedding day.
Abi's mum told camera she vets everyone describing herself as the 'bad guy'. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK's Abi?

Abi joined the E4 experiment at 34 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's Abi from?

She hails from the sunny seaside town of Bournemouth, nestled on the south coast.

Abi hasn't always lived in Bournemouth. She was born in Reading but spent her childhood in Lebanon, where she lived until the age of 14.

What is MAFS UK's Abi's job?

As a lover of animals, Abi has the perfect job as a veterinary nurse.

When she's not caring and helping animals every day, you'll find Abi in the gym preparing to compete at female body building competitions. She's competed and won in many levels and has shared her journey on Instagram.

Abi pictured posing in a bikini at a female body building competition.
Abi asked experts for an athletic, muscular man who leads a healthy lifestyle. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Abi looking for?

Having never been in a relationship that never lasted longer than a year, Abi hoped the experts could change her luck. She asked to be matched with someone who treats her right and is respectful to her - ideally, they'll be athletic, muscular and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Abi admitted that she has a tendency to dive into things headfirst, which often has often left her heartbroken. Still, she remains firm that she won’t settle for anything less than she believes she should.

What is MAFS UK's Abi Instagram?

From her jet setter lifestyle to her competition preparation, you can find her sharing all parts of her life here @abigail_l1ndsay.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

