MAFS UK's Abi's dramatic body transformation revealed in resurfaced competition photos

17 October 2025, 12:14 | Updated: 17 October 2025, 12:32

Abi's MAFS promo image and pictured posing with medals at a bodybuilding competition.
MAFS UK's Abi unrecognisable in resurfaced competition photos. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK bride Abi Lindsay's dramatic body transformation has been revealed in resurfaced bikini competition photos from years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK bride Abi looks unrecognisable in throwback photos from her bodybuilder days.

Viewers first met the veterinary nurse when she was matched with marketing consultant John. Despite a tough grilling for John from Abi's overprotective mum on their wedding day, everything else went off without a hitch.

On their honeymoon, Abi opened up to John and shared that she lost "faith" in herself after unknowingly being caught up in an affair with a married man.

Although Abi appears to have given up bodybuilding, she revealed on MAFS how important fitness and health is to her. She said: "I started bodybuilding 4 years ago. I absolutely love it. I like to train and workout at least five times a week."

Abi even admitted weighing her food was part of the strict, disciplined lifestyle she strives for. As we watch Abi fall in love with a complete stranger, resurfaced pictures reveal just how much the bride has transformed over the years.

Abi and John pictured on their wedding day.
Abi was matched with John. Picture: E4

Abi's Instagram suggests she started competing in bodybuilding events in 2021 - having won two medals at her first extreme bikini competition.

In those jaw-dropping pictures she has a sculpted muscles, bronzed skin and rock-hard abs.

For the next two years Abi competed and won in many levels, having attended many events across the UK. In an Instagram post, Abi joked: "I woke up like this. Just kidding it only took me 8 months of dedication, determination and a whole lot of hours on the stair master! But guess what… I can not wait to do it all over again!"

Abi's dedication to bodybuilding was unmatched, whilst on holiday in 2022, she admitted taking "scales to breakfast lunch and dinner" as she prepared for a competition.

However, in 2023 it seems like she took a step back from competing professionally, as she stopped posting from events and started showing her everyday life instead.

Abi pictured posing in a gym showing her abs and posing at a bodybuilding competitions.
Abi competed in bodybuilding competitions from 2021 to 2023. Picture: Instagram

Like Abi, fellow brides Maeve and Rebecca also underwent transformations before appearing on MAFS - something Rebecca has been particularly open about.

Working in the aesthetics industry, Rebecca recently responded to fans who believed she had 'too much' lip and cheek filler which made her look older than she says she is. In a video response posted across all of her socials, she said: "Just to clear a couple of things up, the comments make me laugh. First of all, I am 32!"

There's been so many comments about, 'She's 42, she's 52. How dare she say she's 32!'. I am 32, I used to tell everyone I'm 29, which obviously I'm not going to get away with."

She added: "But I'm nearly 33 so I think the trolls would probably be quite happy that I'm a full year older and closer to the age they think I am. But yes, I can confirm I am 32."

