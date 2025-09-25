When do the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start?

MAFS UK dinner parties will be returning soon...

When do the MAFS UK dinner parties start? Picture: Instagram & YouTube

By Lily Bell

When do the MAFS UK dinner parties start? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From awkward weddings to disastrous honeymoons, Married At First Sight UK fans haven't been short of entertainment. So, it's no surprise that the return of MAFS dinner parties is in high demand.

In the series 10 launch episode, we met 18 hopeful singles who've put their trust in the experts to find them the love of their lives. So far, we've been introduced to couples Sarah and Dean, Keye and Davide, Grace and Ashley, Nelly and Steven, Leah and Leigh, Joe and Maeve and Julia-Ruth and Divarni.

Some couples have thrived, fully embracing all the romance and excitement thattheir honeymoon has to offer. But, for others, trouble in paradise has already begun. One such case is Leigh, who confessed during her honeymoon: "I just want to go home."

As viewers watch the relationships unfold, dinner parties are just around the corner - so grab your popcorn, because, if it’s anything like series 9, you’re in for a wild ride.

Here's everything we know about when the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start...

Series 10 dinner parties are promised to be explosive. Picture: E4

When do the MAFS UK dinner parties start?

The dinner parties will start after we've seen every couple get married for the series. At the moment we're unsure of an exact date but looking at previous seasons, the dinner parties typically start on episode 7 in week two.

The dinner parties provide an opportunity for the group to catch up, reflect on their relationships, and answer questions in the honesty box.

The honesty box is a regular feature at the dinner parties, as they help to reveal underlying truths and facilitate deeper conversations for the couples - despite how tough and uncomfortable the questions may be.

MAFS viewers can also expect to watch the newlyweds move into their new apartments together. The couples will live in the apartments until they return home to prepare for their final vow renewals — unless they choose to leave their relationship during the experiment.

Kristina and Kieran were emotional at the reunion dinner party. Picture: YouTube

Last year, series 9 couple Kieran and Kristina joined us to reveal all the dinner party filming secrets.

We asked them what the food was really like at the dinner parties but the couple revealed they were "mortal" most nights so didn't end up eating much. "They do put food in front of you," Kieran began explaining.

He said: "By the time you get [to] it, by the time the cameras are set up, it does go cold. So you can pick at your cold potatoes if you want to."

"The dinner party is literally the only time that we all get to come together so we've got a lot to unpack, a lot to talk about," Kristina said.

How MAFS' Kristina really felt about Kieran's teeth

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.