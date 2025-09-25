When do the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start?

MAFS UK dinner parties will be returning soon...

25 September 2025, 20:00 | Updated: 25 September 2025, 21:18

Steven, Divarni, Dean and Joe at the stag do and Holly at the dinner party.
When do the MAFS UK dinner parties start? Picture: Instagram & YouTube

By Lily Bell

When do the MAFS UK dinner parties start? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From awkward weddings to disastrous honeymoons, Married At First Sight UK fans haven't been short of entertainment. So, it's no surprise that the return of MAFS dinner parties is in high demand.

In the series 10 launch episode, we met 18 hopeful singles who've put their trust in the experts to find them the love of their lives. So far, we've been introduced to couples Sarah and Dean, Keye and Davide, Grace and Ashley, Nelly and Steven, Leah and Leigh, Joe and Maeve and Julia-Ruth and Divarni.

Some couples have thrived, fully embracing all the romance and excitement thattheir honeymoon has to offer. But, for others, trouble in paradise has already begun. One such case is Leigh, who confessed during her honeymoon: "I just want to go home."

As viewers watch the relationships unfold, dinner parties are just around the corner - so grab your popcorn, because, if it’s anything like series 9, you’re in for a wild ride.

Here's everything we know about when the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start...

Series 10 MAFS UK 2025 cast.
Series 10 dinner parties are promised to be explosive. Picture: E4

When do the MAFS UK dinner parties start?

The dinner parties will start after we've seen every couple get married for the series. At the moment we're unsure of an exact date but looking at previous seasons, the dinner parties typically start on episode 7 in week two.

The dinner parties provide an opportunity for the group to catch up, reflect on their relationships, and answer questions in the honesty box.

The honesty box is a regular feature at the dinner parties, as they help to reveal underlying truths and facilitate deeper conversations for the couples - despite how tough and uncomfortable the questions may be.

MAFS viewers can also expect to watch the newlyweds move into their new apartments together. The couples will live in the apartments until they return home to prepare for their final vow renewals — unless they choose to leave their relationship during the experiment.

Kristina and Kieran pictured at a MAFS dinner party.
Kristina and Kieran were emotional at the reunion dinner party. Picture: YouTube

Last year, series 9 couple Kieran and Kristina joined us to reveal all the dinner party filming secrets.

We asked them what the food was really like at the dinner parties but the couple revealed they were "mortal" most nights so didn't end up eating much. "They do put food in front of you," Kieran began explaining.

He said: "By the time you get [to] it, by the time the cameras are set up, it does go cold. So you can pick at your cold potatoes if you want to."

"The dinner party is literally the only time that we all get to come together so we've got a lot to unpack, a lot to talk about," Kristina said.

How MAFS' Kristina really felt about Kieran's teeth

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK

Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight UK star Bailey and his daughter Bluebelle

Meet MAFS UK groom Bailey - Age, job, child, where he's from and height revealed

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

Leigh and Leah pictured together on their wedding day and Leigh's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Leigh slams "awful" honeymoon edit in furious video

Joe and Maeve married on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?

Hot On Capital

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she would never "forgive" her trans comments

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she'd never "forgive" her for opposing her trans views
Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Jamie has spoken about his split from Yasmin

Love Island's Jamie opens up about real reason for Yasmin split

Love Island

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How many children do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have & what are their names?

Rihanna welcomes third baby with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna announces birth of third baby with A$AP Rocky in adorable pictures

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time – here's when it comes out on Netflix

Maeve's MAFS promo image and picture smiling in a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK’s Maeve - Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and child revealed

Joe's MAFS promo image and pictured wearing a denim shirt.

Meet MAFS UK’s Joe - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK's Maeve chose to wear a black dress on her wedding day

Why MAFS UK's Maeve wore a black wedding dress explained

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained
Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days does MAFS UK air on TV? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Leah's MAFS promo image and a selfie with a black bow in her hair.

Meet MAFS UK's Leah - Age, job, where she's from and bisexual journey explained

Leigh's MAFS promo image and pictured in a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK's Leigh - Age, job, where she's from and coming out story revealed

MAFS UK promo image and Steven, Divanri, Dean and Joe at the stag do.

MAFS UK 2025 groom revealed to have worked on Bridgerton and Wicked

Wicked: For Good trailer makes huge change to problematic Nessarose scene

Wicked: For Good trailer completely changes problematic Nessarose scene

MAFS UK 2025 cast and David and Leight at the hen do.

MAFS UK cast share statement urging viewers to "be kind" following backlash

Leah and Leigh had an "awkward" wedding

MAFS bride Leigh breaks silence after "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah

Raye is going on tour with her new music

Raye 2026 tour – dates, tickets and all the info

More TV & Entertainment News

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Grace's MAFS promo image and pictured walking into the hen party.

MAFS UK’s Grace, age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

Married at First Sight UK's Sarah and Dean during their honeymoon

MAFS UK's Sarah responds to trolls after backlash over Dean treatment

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Keye and Davide pictured at their wedding and Davide's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Davide drops huge clue he and Keye have split

Ashley MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in Edinburgh.

Meet MAFS UK’s Ashley - Age, job, where he's from and child revealed

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven, age, Job, children and football career revealed

MAFS UK's Steven has spoken about how the attack meant he had to change profession

MAFS UK groom Steven opens up about "brutal attack" that ended his football career