MAFS UK's Sarah pens Dean a heartfelt message after leaving the show

MAFS UK's Sarah said she "completely" lost herself during the show. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK Sarah reflected on the "crazy experience" after she and Dean left the experiment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK couple Sarah and Dean became the second couple to leave the experiment during episode 17, their third and final commitment ceremony.

The pair had a rough journey, after Sarah admitted she didn't find Dean attractive on their wedding day. Things didn't get any better during their honeymoon when she said she might fancy Dean if he "lost some weight and got some tattoos".

Despite feeling rejected and disrespected multiple times during the experiment, Dean was determined to fight for the "spark" to grow between them. Even during their final commitment ceremony, they both had written "stay".

However, some stern words from the experts revealed that their relationship wasn't going to progress and they should therefore leave the show.

Sarah and Dean during their final commitment ceremony. Picture: Simon Johns / Channel 4

After their exit was revealed on E4, Sarah took to social media to reflect on her MAFS journey. She said it was the "right decision", to leave the process when she did but spoke about the "hope" she had going into the show.

Then, in a sweet message for Dean she said: "Firstly, thank you to Dean - you are an amazing person; you were my rock during the really difficult times and my biggest supporter.

"I am so thankful to have shared this experience with you, and I am forever grateful for the happy (and hilarious!) memories we shared during this process."

MAFS UK - Dean reveals what he deserves

She went on to say that she completely lost herself during the process but said: "Since leaving and healing from the process, I can now look back and be grateful for what it taught me about relationships, honesty, communication, and my own strength."

Dean replied to her post with three love hearts. He also shared his own post of reflection, saying: "Don't cry because it's over smile because it happened. That was definitely an emotional watch, and I think doing this show is probably the best thing I could have ever done for myself."

He added: "I have learned so much watching this back and I hope Dean there would be proud of where I am now, doing him proud and doing so with a smile on my face."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.