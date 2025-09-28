When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

28 September 2025, 19:30

Leigh and Leah, and Keye and Davide pictured on their wedding day.
When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed? Picture: Instagram & E4

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens for series 10, but when was the show actually filmed? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans are hooked as the bold social experiment has returned with a bang.

After series 9 finished last year, fans have been patiently waiting for the much-loved dating show to return to their TV screens - and, so far, series 10 is going down a treat. The series has introduced 18 hopeful singles who've trusted Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to help them find forever love with a total stranger.

Series 10 marked a major shift for MAFS by kicking off with a brand new format. For the first time ever, viewers followed the bride and grooms during their hen and stag dos - and the drama started early, with Davide and Grace clashing over a controversial comment. With the explosive dinner parties just around the corner, MAFS viewers are starting to wonder: when was the show actually filmed?

Here's everything we know about the filming schedule for MAFS UK 2025.

Nelly pictured on her wedding day.
Married at First Sight UK's Nelly is on season 10. Picture: E4

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

Cameras were rolling from February this year to bring MAFS UK to your TV screens in September.

From the weddings to the final vows, it typically takes around three months for MAFS to be filmed. This is to ensure all the drama, tears, romance and arguments have been captured.

The series 10 reunion episode will most likely be filmed in November whilst the show is still airing, but won’t be released until February 2026. All contestants will sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which means they're legally bound not to reveal any show details before episode airs - in hopes of keeping the TV magic alive.

Interestingly, casting applications for series 10 opened up before series 9 had aired. Potential applicants had five months to apply. Currently, the application for series 11 is open, with the deadline set for February 2026.

Sarah and Dean pictured on their MAFS wedding day.
MAFS typically takes three months to film,. Picture: E4

Ahead of MAFS series 10, expert Mel Schilling said: "I have several favourites, I do. It's like choosing a favourite child but I do. I do have quite a few favourites this year."

She also described this year's cast are "authentic, relatable, surprising".

So if that isn't a reason to tune in, we don't know what is!

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Anita and Paul married on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

Paul MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a restaurant.

Meet MAFS UK groom Paul - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Anita's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK bride Anita - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK

Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight UK star Bailey and his daughter Bluebelle

Meet MAFS UK groom Bailey - Age, job, child, where he's from and height revealed

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Hot On Capital

Lola Young confirms she's OK after collapsing on stage at festival

Lola Young confirms she's "doing OK" after collapsing on stage at festival

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers defend long gaps between seasons of TV

Stranger Things creators defend long gaps between TV seasons

Alice in Border season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

Alice in Borderland season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album length revealed as track list preview is confirmed

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl confirmed as one of her shortest albums ever

Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

Are Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? The savage meaning explained

Are Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? The savage meaning explained

Steven, Divarni, Dean and Joe at the stag do and Holly at the dinner party.

When do the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start?

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she would never "forgive" her trans comments

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she'd never "forgive" her for opposing her trans views
Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Leigh and Leah pictured together on their wedding day and Leigh's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Leigh slams "awful" honeymoon edit in furious video

Jamie has spoken about his split from Yasmin

Love Island's Jamie opens up about real reason for Yasmin split

Love Island

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How many children do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have & what are their names?

Rihanna welcomes third baby with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna announces birth of third baby with A$AP Rocky in adorable pictures

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time – here's when it comes out on Netflix

Joe and Maeve married on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?

Maeve's MAFS promo image and picture smiling in a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK’s Maeve - Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and child revealed

Joe's MAFS promo image and pictured wearing a denim shirt.

Meet MAFS UK’s Joe - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK's Maeve chose to wear a black dress on her wedding day

Why MAFS UK's Maeve wore a black wedding dress explained

More TV & Entertainment News

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained
Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days does MAFS UK air on TV? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Leah's MAFS promo image and a selfie with a black bow in her hair.

Meet MAFS UK's Leah - Age, job, where she's from and bisexual journey explained

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Leigh's MAFS promo image and pictured in a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK's Leigh - Age, job, where she's from and coming out story revealed

MAFS UK promo image and Steven, Divanri, Dean and Joe at the stag do.

MAFS UK 2025 groom revealed to have worked on Bridgerton and Wicked

MAFS UK 2025 cast and David and Leight at the hen do.

MAFS UK cast share statement urging viewers to "be kind" following backlash

Leah and Leigh had an "awkward" wedding

MAFS bride Leigh breaks silence after "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly, age, job, Instagram and more revealed