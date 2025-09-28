When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens for series 10, but when was the show actually filmed? Here's everything we know.

Married At First Sight UK fans are hooked as the bold social experiment has returned with a bang.

After series 9 finished last year, fans have been patiently waiting for the much-loved dating show to return to their TV screens - and, so far, series 10 is going down a treat. The series has introduced 18 hopeful singles who've trusted Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to help them find forever love with a total stranger.

Series 10 marked a major shift for MAFS by kicking off with a brand new format. For the first time ever, viewers followed the bride and grooms during their hen and stag dos - and the drama started early, with Davide and Grace clashing over a controversial comment. With the explosive dinner parties just around the corner, MAFS viewers are starting to wonder: when was the show actually filmed?

Here's everything we know about the filming schedule for MAFS UK 2025.

Married at First Sight UK's Nelly is on season 10. Picture: E4

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

Cameras were rolling from February this year to bring MAFS UK to your TV screens in September.

From the weddings to the final vows, it typically takes around three months for MAFS to be filmed. This is to ensure all the drama, tears, romance and arguments have been captured.

The series 10 reunion episode will most likely be filmed in November whilst the show is still airing, but won’t be released until February 2026. All contestants will sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which means they're legally bound not to reveal any show details before episode airs - in hopes of keeping the TV magic alive.

Interestingly, casting applications for series 10 opened up before series 9 had aired. Potential applicants had five months to apply. Currently, the application for series 11 is open, with the deadline set for February 2026.

MAFS typically takes three months to film,. Picture: E4

Ahead of MAFS series 10, expert Mel Schilling said: "I have several favourites, I do. It's like choosing a favourite child but I do. I do have quite a few favourites this year."

She also described this year's cast are "authentic, relatable, surprising".

So if that isn't a reason to tune in, we don't know what is!

