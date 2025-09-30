Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

The fate of every Married at First Sight UK 2025 couple revealed.

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Which MAFS UK couples are still together from series 10? Here's who split and who stayed together from the 2025 cast.

While Married at First Sight UK expert Paul C Brunson told us that the matchmaking process is extremely long and thorough, sometimes they don't get it right.

There are only a handful of couples in the MAFS UK hall of fame who have made things last beyond the experiment. This year, the likes of Keye and Davide, and Steven and Nelly seem like the strongest contenders to join that group - but have they managed to make it work?

So, from Sarah and Dean, to Ashley and Grace, here's which MAFS 2025 couples are still together and who has split.

The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

At this point in the show, yes they are still together and heading to their first commitment ceremony.

But right now, we don't have any further details on whether they are still together beyond the latest episode. This is because nothing has been reported and the show is still airing. As the show progresses we'll be able to update you.

We often take a look at the cast's social media pages to see if there are any hints about the status of their MAFS relationship. At the moment, Anita and Paul are following each other on Instagram which could be a huge clue that things worked out. But don't take our word for it just yet!

Anita and Paul on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Since the couple are still on the show as it's airing, we don't have any details on if they are still together beyond the latest episode. But as soon as we find out, or any reports are revealed we will update this page.

At this stage of the show, where the couples are heading into their first commitment ceremony, Rebecca and Bailey are going strong.

However, if we take a look at their socials, they don't follow each other on Instagram which might just suggest they've called it quits. It's only a small detail, and could mean nothing or it could mean everything...

Rebecca and Bailey on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

While Leigh and Leah have had a rocky start, they are still together on the show. Since the show is still airing and there have been no split reports, this is all we know for now.

The only insight we have on their romance is that they follow each other on Instagram, so maybe they managed to make things work after their stunted start. We'll keep you updated on what's really going on with this couple as the series progresses.

Leigh and Leah on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

After an energetic wedding day, things went down hill for this couple. However, at this point of the show Julia-Ruth and Divarni are still together and there have been no reports of anything suggesting they've split.

The only thing we know is that they follow each other on Instagram despite filming for the show taking place months ago. It's only a small detail but it could be promising. We'll update this page as we find out more about the couple and their MAFS journey.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?

At this point in the show, Maeve and Joe are in fact still together. Beyond the latest episode we can't know if they have stayed together or not for sure yet. However as soon as the fate of their relationship is revealed, we will update this page.

One clue that suggests the pair may have split, is that unlike some of the other couples, they don't follow each other on Instagram.

Joe and Maeve on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Ellie Merridale / E4

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Despite Grace and Ashley having an awkward wedding day, their honeymoon turned things around and at this point of the series, they are in fact still together.

It's unclear if they make it all the way to Final Vows and if they are together beyond the experiment, but when we find out their fate we will update this page.

However we can revealed that that the pair do not follow each other on Instagram, which may be a tell tale sign that things didn't work out.

Grace and Ashley on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK Nelly and Steven still together?

Nelly and Steven have been smitten with each other since day one and we are happy to say that at this point of the experiment they are still together.

However, there hasn't been any confirmation about whether they are still together beyond the show, so we'll have to watch along and find out.

If for any reason we find out before it is revealed on the show, we'll update this page! The couple do follow each other on Instagram which could be a good sign, but Steven's lack of Nelly posts on his feed has us slightly concerned.

Steven and Nelly on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

Most MAFS UK viewers will expect this couple to have been long split. However, all we can go by for now is the latest episode, which shows they are still together.

The couple also follow each other on social media which is always a good sign, but since Sarah doesn't find Dean attractive their journey together might be short lived. We'll update this page as soon as we know what happens with this couple.

Sarah and Dean on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

There have been so many clues outside of the show about the status of Keye and Davide's relationship, but all we can know for certain is that at this point of the show, they are still together.

The pair were besotted with one another from day one and things do look good. This is because not only do the pair follow each other on Instagram, fans think Davide hinted to Keye in a recent TikTok video.

In the video, Davide is promoting some under eye patches and at one point he looks out of the frame to a mystery person and says: "That was aggressive."

We'll update this page as soon as we know for sure!

Keye and Davide on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

